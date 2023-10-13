The Space NK advent calendar has won over so many influencers - but is it worth the price tag?

Advent calendar season is here, and so many brands have already released their beauty advent calendars for 2023 – and there are some goodies.

The Space NK advent calendar has been taking social media by storm this year, with so many influencers raving about the 25-day beauty advent. But is it worth the hype?

Since Space NK launched its first advent calendar back in 2019, it has become a favourite in the beauty sphere, packed with bestselling products from some of the top beauty brands – and this year is no exception.

Beauty lovers will find 33 products behind the 25 doors, with a mix of full-size and mini's that add up to be worth more than £1000.

Shoppers can expect skincare, makeup and haircare treats from Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, Laneige and more. Check out the full contents list below, or keep it as a surprise for the countdown to Christmas…

What's inside the Space NK advent calendar?

The Space NK advent calendar is packed with bestsellers

Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser 150ml

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo 100ml

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner 100ml

Charlotte Tilbury Bigger Brighter Eyes Eyeshadow Palette

Drunk Elephant Lala RetroTM Whipped Cream 30ml

Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum 15ml

Hourglass Confession Ultra Slim High Intensity Refillable Lipstick

Farmacy Beauty Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm 50ml

111 SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask x3

Rose Inc Ultra-Black Lash Lift Serum Mascara 10.7ml

Naturium Niacinamide Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2% 30ml

Tula Skincare Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm 10g

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Oil: Everyday Gloss 30ml

Nécessaire The Body Serum Fragrance Free 250ml

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask 64g

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Gloss Shade Exposed 4.5g

Biossance Vitamin C Rose Moisturiser 15ml

Eve Lom Rescue Mask 50ml

Paula’s Choice 10% Azeliac Acid Booster 30ml

Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Setting Spray 50ml

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist 40ml

JVN Hair Complete Instant Recovery Serum 100ml

Malin+Goetz Vitamin B5 Body Moisturizer 30ml

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cleanser 120ml

Medik8 Crystal Retinal 6 30ml

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream 15ml

Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Scented Candle 85g

Colour Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 50ml

19/99 Precision Colour Pencil in Nutura

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner 7.5ml Joy

Niod Multi-Molecular Hyaluronic Complex 15ml

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 20g Chocolate

Erborian Skin Hero Bare Skin Protector 15ml

Is the Space NK advent calendar worth the money?

Retailing at £235, the advent calendar includes plenty of viral beauty buys worth over £1000, so if you're in the market for trying out some new products, the calendar may be worth the investment.

Some of the items are also guaranteed to last you a while before you need to restock, including the Olaplex shampoo and conditioner and the Charlotte Tilbury Brighter Eyes eyeshadow palette.

@josiepeaches beauty advent calendar season is coming 🥹🎄this one is from @SPACE NK and i feel like it’s not gonna disappoint! ad #beautyadventcalendar2023 ♬ original sound - josiepeaches

The Space NK advent calendar is available to shop now, but we're expecting it to sell out before 1 December, so you'll want to hurry to avoid disappointment. See you at the checkout!