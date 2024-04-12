Lisa Rinna reacts to criticism of her 'new face' after botched facial fillers

Lisa Rinna has shared her regret over her facial fillers after they added too much "volume" to her face.

The 60-year-old's changing appearance has been a hot topic of conversation among her fans recently, with many claiming her "new face" has left her "unrecognizable".

The RHOBH alum has now addressed criticism of her "overfilled look" after TikToker Nicole Smith, an aesthetic physician assistant, analyzed Lisa's enhancing beauty treatments.

© Getty Images Lisa claimed the Skinvive injections added too much volume to her face

In the video, Nicole said: "The key with doing dermal fillers or Botox is to maintain your youthful look. Not to alter and change your appearance.

"They placed too much filler in the cheeks and midface. It completely throws off the full facial balance. With good injection techniques, your results should be undetectable."

Commenting on the video, Lisa replied: "Skinvive is not for everyone, and it was not good for me. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew."

SkinVive is a "modified hyaluronic acid gel that's injected as intradermal microdroplets below the surface of the skin, increasing hydration to improve cheek smoothness".

© Getty Images Lisa's smooth and taut face left fans shocked

Lisa also responded on her Instagram Story, writing: "Be aware... You guys don't use skinvive don't let any injectors say to you that it's going to just make your skin glowing and hydrated, they claim it's not going to add any volume, It absolutely adds volume!"

She added: "It added volume on me. I didn't want that. Luckily we could dissolve it today. Whew."

Lisa had the injectable treatments in January and shared the procedure on aesthetic practitioner Francine Queen of Threads TikTok.

© Getty Images Lisa looked very different before her latest facial fillers

In the video, Francine said that she didn't want to "add any more volume" to Lisa's face, before sharing a before and after photo, with the caption: "Lisa Rinna's trick to staying fresh as a daisy."

That same month, the reality TV star admitted she was "fortunate" to still feel healthy at 60.

"I've been really fortunate to get to 60 and be healthy, knock on wood," she told Cosmopolitan.

© Instagram Lisa maintains her health by living a moderate lifestyle

"I keep a very moderate lifestyle. I've worked out since I was 16 years old. I live in moderation, even though it seems like I live very loudly and largely."

She added: "I get my rest. I eat mostly healthy. I'm moderate. I don’t go crazy with anything. "So there’s no silver bullet. There’s nothing that I’m super challenged with."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.