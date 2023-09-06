Tamron Hall transforms into a cheerleader in curve-hugging outfit

Tamron Hall wore a daring new outfit as she prepared for the latest season of her daytime talk show

Tamron Hall is returning to our screens with the fifth season of her titular daytime talk show, and the star cracked out one of her most daring looks to date as she stepped into the studios.

As you can see in the clip below, Tamron could totally have been a cheerleader as she performed a small dance in a skintight pink shirt that showed off all of her magnificent curves. The shirt featured her name on the back, and as she turned she revealed the number five had been emblazoned across the item's front.

WATCH: Tamron Hall could be a cheerleader in striking curve-hugging outfit

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old paired her attention-grabbing top with a pair of cream pants that were cinched in with a glittery waist. She wore her hair in her signature short style, alongside a pair of hoop earrings, and clearly thrilled her show was returning she smiled as the video came to an end.

In her caption, she enthused: "BIG ENERGY for Season 5 Premiere today! Let's keep that same energy all season #TamFam!" finishing the post off with the battery and lightning emojis, alongside credits for her hair and makeup.

© Instagram Tamron looked phenomenal in her daring outfit

Fans were clearly in love with her stylish look and return to our screens, as one posted: "Yesss ma'am black girl magic I loveeeee your show omg," and a second added: "Great show today! Congratulations on season 5! Looking forward to the rest of the season!"

A third commented: "Fly girl," alongside a string of heart emojis, while a fourth said: "Thank you so much for inviting us back to celebrate Season 5 with you! We love you so much, Tamron."

Tamron Hall is a proud mom-of-one

The mom-of-one confirmed that her show was coming back last month as she enjoyed a vacation in Portugal. In a caption confirming the news, she penned: "A Summer of joy in Spain @grandhotelsonnet with the home team. Now back to a season of Joy with my work team!! Welcome to the #Tamfam @uta @rangemedia @ampr. The countdown begins Sept 5th!! #Season5. Things are happening."

She looked picture-perfect in the floaty frock as she shared a selection of photos of herself posing in it. In one shot, the elegant dress fitted her perfectly as she adopted a playful pose on a set of stone steps. The stylish item boasted three block colors, featuring a pastel blue, red and yellow.

© Instagram We can't wait to see Tamron back on our screens

Tamron also shared some photos of her friends and family members who joined her on the trip, including her four-year-old son Moses, who was captured walking down a set of stairs next to a path that was decorated with ornamental hedge arches.

Ahead of the show's return, Tamron debuted a sleek new style as the star ditched her cropped raven tresses in favor of a platinum blonde bouffant quiff, although she has since returned to her signature black bob.