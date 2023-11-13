Prep your skin for party season with these celebrity-approved products

Party season is upon us, and whether you’re planning your look for a celebration with colleagues or arranging a festive meet up with friends, prepping your skin with the right products will ensure you’re fresh faced both before and after the big event.

Christmas and New Year's Eve spell the perfect time to get creative with your makeup – perhaps you’re opting for a smoky eye, a glittery red lip or a naturally luminous look. But in all cases creating the best canvas will ensure your makeup goes the distance and that you arrive with an envy-inducing glow as a glamorous guest.

Learn how to prep your skin like the A-list

Created by renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides, 111SKIN has built up an impressive celebrity fanbase including Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid and Rochelle Humes who all rely on its instant complexion-boosting results to look flawless on camera and the front row.

111SKIN’s cult products include the Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks worn by VB and Bella backstage at fashion week and the Bio Cellulose Facial Treatment Mask used to prep Margot Robbie’s skin before premieres on the red carpet.

Make like some of our favourite celebrities in the brand's Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks

With an ethos to optimise skin health and slow skin ageing, the brand offers expertly honed formulas that nourish, calm and brighten the complexion.

Its hero product, Y Theorem Repair Serum NAC Y2 , was developed to aid post-surgical healing and future-proof the skin, with a blend of vitamin C, pink rock rose extract and centella asiatica which provide intense hydration and enhance elasticity for a more radiant look.

Get sparkling skin in time for party season

Follow our expert guide to a pre-party beauty routine and some insider skincare tips...

Step one:

After cleansing, pour 5-7 drops of Antioxidant Energising Essence into your palms and press into the skin.

This refreshing essence provides a gentle exfoliation effect, and will increase absorption of the actives in products that follow. It will also reduce redness, calm skin and increase moisture within the skin.

PRO TIP: add the essence into your existing skincare routine a week before your event for optimal results

Step two:

Apply the Celestial Black Diamond Eye Masks to firm and tighten the skin under your eyes.

Packed with hyaluronic acid and a unique peptide complex they will hydrate and smooth whilst caring for the delicate under-eye area and are relied upon by celebrities as a quick fix for sparkling eyes.

PRO TIP: store in the fridge and use the morning after your event to pep up tired eyes

Step three:

Starting at the outer corner of the eye, use your ring fingers to gently pat on Eye Lift Gel NAC Y²™ moving upwards and sweeping over the brow bone then back to the outer corner until the product is fully absorbed.

Dubbed ‘an eye lift in a bottle’ this clever gel formula targets the delicate skin under the eye with optimal hydration to ensure your makeup lasts all night without sinking into fine lines. Coffee silver skin extract cocoons moisture around the eyes whilst caffeine depuffs and awakens the delicate under-eye area for a younger-looking, party-ready appearance.

PRO TIP: gently press the product into the skin under your eyes rather than rubbing, which can increase puffiness

Step four:

Apply 1-2 pumps of the Black Diamond Serum to the face and neck in an upwards motion.

Working to sculpt and firm skin for a younger-looking and more hydrated appearance, this serum is enhanced by Dr Yannis’ signature Black Diamond Technology with Fine Black Diamond Powder to aid delivery of its potent actives. Your skin will be left feeling immediately softer with a refined texture as the silky serum melts in.

PRO TIP: concentrate the product especially on forehead and smile lines to ensure smooth and long-lasting makeup application

Step five:

The perfect skincare makeup hybrid, apply 2-4 drops of Rose Gold Radiance Booster to any area you wish to highlight or enhance glow.

Ingredients including pure gold will transform tired-looking skin to a lit-from-within glow, with rose flower water to calm irritation and hydrate and niacinamide to soothe inflammation. The result? More even skin tone and a subtle lustre to create that sought-after dewy glow.

PRO TIP: pack in your handbag and top up on cheekbones throughout the night

Step six:

Complete your perfect party look with your chosen makeup, whether minimal with concealer and a slick of mascara or all-out glamour with a burgundy lip, brushed up brows and fanned out lashes.

