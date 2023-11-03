Sarah Jessica Parker reveals her beauty regime: 5 products she swears by

Sarah Jessica Parker's skin is as flawless as her fashion sense, and the star has exclusively shared with HELLO! the secrets behind her A-list glow.

The Just Like That star revealed her go-to beauty products, and her regime is far more attainable than you may think.

Talking to us in London for the launch of RoC’s new Hydrate and Plump Eye Cream, the brand’s ambassador opened up about her attitude towards beauty, and how she believes in keeping it simple when it comes to her skincare.

Sarah likes to keep it simple when it comes to skincare

Sarah, 58, said: "Usually, I’ll do two things at most. Every now and then, I’ll add a third element."

"Simplicity and efficacy. I have great admiration for women who do nine steps in the morning and at night, but it’s something I don’t have the patience for. I don’t understand why we are asking that of women; all of our time is valuable," she said.

Scroll on to shop Sarah's Jessica Parker's top beauty picks...

RoC Multi Correxion Hydrate + Plump Daily Moisturiser SPF 30 Enriched with hyaluronic acid, RoC's Multi Correxion Hydrate & Plump serum is designed to instantly hydrate the skin to restore its fresh and plump appearance. While toning the skin, the RoC serum protects from the harmful effects of UV light, as well as smoothing the complexion of fine lines and wrinkles. The Sex and the City actress, who became RoC's ambassador in 2022 said: " The RoC Hydrate and Plump Daily SPF moisturiser is great when I’m working and for touch-ups after lunch. It’s so helpful for make-up artists because it moves beautifully and helps get everything behaving, and it contains sunscreen." £26.80 AT AMAZON $18.47 AT AMAZON

RoC Derm Correxion Dual Eye Cream RoC's 2-in-1 eye cream is powered by Retinol and Peptides, working to lift and firm the look of the upper eye while minimising the appearance of dark circles and wrinkles around the lower eye. £39.99 AT BOOTS $38.99 AT ULTA BEAUTY

Laura Mercier Caviar Eye Stick Laura Mercier's Caviar stick is a long-wearing eyeshadow that can be used to fill, line, smudge and blend the eyelids. Providing up to 12 hours of wear, the creamy texture offers seamless blending, packed with pigment for an eye-catching finish. £14 AT SEPHORA $32 AT SEPHORA

Tancho High Grade Tique Natural Wax Stick Hair wax sticks have been everywhere since the slicked-back hair trend began, with every Cool Girl from Hailey Bieber to Sofia Richie rocking the low-maintenance trend - and Sarah is a fan too. "If I'm not working, it's a great opportunity for my hair to recover," the mother-of-three said as she revealed that a classic bun is her go-to hairstyle when on set. Tancho's sell-out natural wax stick has been praised by celebs and stylists for its strong hold, and it's made from natural vegetable-based ingredients that leave the hair with a high-shine finish. Made in Japan, the wax stick has a calming lavender scent, and just a small dab works to tame flyaway hairs. £16 AT AMAZON $9.99 AT AMAZON

Yu Ling Jade Facial Roller Made from reconstituted jade, the Yu Ling facial roller works to stimulate lymph drainage as it massages the skin, releasing tension and smoothing the area. Not only is a jade roller the perfect pamper tool for relaxing, but it works to reduce face puffiness - and can be stored in the fridge for extra soothing results. £13.20 AT CULT BEAUTY $18.22 AT CULT BEAUTY

INTERVIEW: EMMA NORTH & LYDIA MORMEN. PHOTOS: LAUREL CREATIVE/COURTESY OF ROC SKINCARE