Kyra Sedgwick debuts edgy new 'wolf cut' hair style: 'I miss the natural look'

Hollywood actress Kyra Sedgwick appeared on Celebrity Jeopardy this week to raise money for Food Bank for New York City, competing alongside Amanda Seales and Mo Rocca for the winnings.

Rocking a new look for the exciting television appearance, the 58-year-old could be seen with a new shaggy hairstyle, complete with bangs. This exact hairstyle has been described as the 'wolf cut', a popular style that has gone viral on TikTok in recent years (more on this shortly!).

© Hulu Kyra Sedgwick was all smiles as she showed off her new 'wolf cut' hair on Celebrity Jeopardy

The wife of Kevin Bacon is usually instantly recognisable with her curly hair, so it's quite the shock to see the mum-of-two with a whole new look, but we're so here for it.

In an interview with Byrdie back in 2021, Kyra revealed that she doesn't use a hot iron to get those delightful curls. She said: "I have pin curl things that I use so I don't use a hot iron. My hair is naturally curly but like this top layer from all the years or whatever, I usually have to curl it a little bit. So if I have time, I have these silver clips. I get in the car, wait a little while, and undo it."

Spoken like a true busy mom!

For the appearance on Celebrity Jeopardy, Kyra rocked a gray pantsuit with a white shirt underneath. The whole look - especially with the new hair - was giving Daisy Jones and The Six vibes.

So, let's discuss the wolf cut, shall we? Celebrity and LFW hair stylist, Katie Allan, founder of MAYFIVE Hair, describes the wolf cut as a "combination of the mullet and shag hair cut. It is typically a mullet with its short layers and shag with its heavy fringe. Even though the shape is discounted it still flows. I love how the hair cut hugs the head through the back and creates a beautiful profile as well as a gorgeous frame for the face."

We concur, you can see just how stunning the layers look around Kyra's face.

If you're looking to recreate the look, here's how Katie creates the style so you can speak to your own hair stylist: "I take a zig zag section around the occipital bone and isolate this out as your length. Using my razor and segment, pivotal sections from the crown slice the hair from the crown down in a concave manner. I then release the underneath lower section, cut the base using the razor and slice the ends with a concave layer also to give the best texture."

But who can seriously pull off a wolf cut? Is there a particular hair type this style works best for, or one it doesn’t? Katie said: "This is definitely ideal for both smooth and textured hair, however it works best with texture. If someone's hair is very ‘glassy’ and ’straight’ it will be very difficult to achieve the right finish in the hair easily. It will need to be manipulated a lot with staying products and tools."

In the interview that Kyra did with Byrdie, she revealed that her beauty philosophy had changed over the years, and that she misses the "natural look".

"Your eyes get used to seeing a certain amount of makeup," she said. "We're desensitized to seeing as much as we're seeing, with the contour and the this and the that. It's a lot, and it's a lot more than I'm used to seeing. I miss the natural look. That draws me in. When I see a picture of someone with a natural look and their skin looks like it's breathing, and their eyes don't have cow eyelashes.... Don't get me wrong, it's great and has a time and a place but in life, people who draw me in are people who are comfortable in their skin, comfortable with whatever's happening with their neck, whatever's happening with their face.

"These are things I try to embrace a day at a time. It's hard, I'm not gonna lie, it's hard."

Now, let's see some of Kyra's best curly hair moments.

Kyra's curls through the years

Kyra's Curls, 2014 © Mike Pont Here's Kyra Sedgwick back in 2014 rocking her statement curly hairstyle as she attended the Goodbye To All That New York Screening at the Highline Ballroom in New York City.



Krya's Curls, 2015 © Walter McBride Another New York outing! Kyra and her curls showed up at the Williamstown Theatre Festival for the 2015 Annual Benefit at the City Winery.



Kyra's Curls, 2016 © David Livingston We're in 2016 now and those curls are still a work of art! Kyra's snapped in LA here for a photo call for STX Entertainment's The Edge of Seventeen at The Four Seasons Hotel.

Kyra's Curls, 2017 © Gary Gershoff Ooh, it's a relaxed kind of curl for Kyra as she attends the 2017 ABC Upfront event in New York City.



Kyra's Curls, 2018 © Frederick M. Brown For a red carpet outing at the 70th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards, Kyra sported a curly up-do for the occasion - and looked gorgeous.



Kyra's Curls, 2019 © Sonia Recchia For the 2019 Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Benefit Dinner Kyra's curls looked the curliest they've ever been.



Kyra's Curls, 2020 © Rodin Eckenroth Kyra's curls are a little shorter here in 2020.

Kyra's Curls, 2021 © Todd Williamson/NBC Ok, this might be one of Kyra's best looks to date. For the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton, Kyra looked divine with Veronica Lake-esque curls. Is there any look she can't rock?!

Kyra's Curls, 2022 © Karwai Tang Another curly up-do for Kyra.