Beyonce unveils stunning hair transformation as she twins with mom Tina Knowles for jaw-dropping appearance

Beyonce has ditched her platinum blonde hair in favor of a new hue – and what better time to debut her transformation than at the launch of her haircare line, Cécred.

The 42-year-old looked incredible as she showed off her gorgeous honey-colored locks at the intimate event held at Revery in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The deeper blonde tones complemented her skin tone and tumbled down in waves from a half-up style that showcased every highlight.

Not only did her hair look fabulous, but her all-white outfit did too.

Beyonce rocked head-to-toe Prabal Gurung, wearing a white silk cotton hand-pleated plisse sculpted sari bodysuit with a cotton silk kurta blouse and dhoti pants from the spring-summer 2024 collection.

The designer was overjoyed to see Beyonce in his creations, writing on Instagram: "My favorite diva of all time, Queen B, seamlessly navigates different cultures, styles, silhouettes, genres, etc, the way she does with her music."

© Getty Images Beyonce looked gorgeous with her honey-blonde hair

He added: "Hence, she reigns supreme. Thank you, B."

She accessorized with dazzling De Beers jewelry, including the brand's Metamorphosis by De Beers 'Prelude' Necklace and Brooch, Light Fall Diamond Earrings, and Cipher Diamond Ring.

Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, 70, was on hand to support her daughter, she is vice chairwoman of Cécred after all, and she looked equally as stunning, twinning with Bey in an all-white outfit that consisted of a Nadine Merabi lace jumpsuit with wide legs and nude lining.

© Getty Images Beyonce twinned with her mom in all-white designer outfits

Tina was part of the inspiration behind Beyonce's debut haircare brand. She opened the Headliners salon in Houston, Texas, in 1990, and it's where her daughter had her first job.

"How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?' she previously wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her styling her natural curls.

"Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," she continued.

© Getty Images Beyonce launched Cécred on February 20

"I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

Beyonce added: "I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy."

She concluded: "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

© Instagram / @beyonce Beyoncé has ditched her platinum locks

Speaking to Essence for their March/April issue, the Halo singer shared her haircare regime ahead of Cécred's launch.

"It's all about moisture for me – adding oil to my scalp and covering my hair at night so the oils could penetrate," she said.

"It brings back such great memories of my rituals as a child to maintain a healthy scalp," she added, explaining her techniques are to "avoid friction, my hair reverting, and using unnecessary heat".

© Instagram Beyonce teased her haircare line in May 2023

Cécred is an eight-piece collection that includes a Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, a Hydrating Shampoo, a Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, and a Reconstructing Treatment Mask.

There is also a Moisture-Sealing Lotion, a Nourishing Hair Oil, a Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, and a Ritual Shaking Vessel, which can be used to mix the rice and rose protein powder.

