20 best Mother's Day beauty gifts for your mum: From MAC to Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder & MORE

How we chose the best Mother's Day beauty gifts
- Premium beauty brands: Below you'll find premium beauty brands that we think mums will appreciate. From the likes of Bobbi Brown to Charlotte Tilbury, Estee Lauder and Shiseido.
- Good value: A lot of these gift suggestions are bundles or special Mother's Day gifts, resulting in a saving in some way or another.
- Easy to wrap or post: You might not be seeing your mum on Mother's Day and you might be posting the present instead, hopefully all the suggestions below are easy enough to wrap.
The best beauty gifts for mum this Mother's Day
Estee Lauder Mother's Day Glow Gift
Use Code: GLOWGIFT
Now this is what you call a free gift! If you spend £80 or more on the Estee Lauder website, you get an uplifting beauty gift worth £111. Inside you'll find five skin-caring essentials, plus a limited-edition Pure Color Lipstick, all in an elegant handled cosmetics bag. Don't forget to use the code GLOWGIFT at checkout.
Lancôme Idôle Eau De Parfum Icon Mother's Day Gift Set 50ml
Lancôme Gift Set
The Lancôme Mother’s Day limited edition gift set makes for a wonderful gift for the special woman in your life.
Inside you'll find
Idole Eau De Parfum 50ml
Idole Eau De Parfum 10ml
Lash Idole Mascara Mini 2ml.
Bobbi Brown x Hannah Martin The Glow-Getter Set
Bobbi Brown The Glow-Getter Set
You can always count on Hannah Martin (also known as the royal makeup artist!) for her glow-getting essentials. The famous makeup artist, who also works with Hannah Waddingham, has edited the ultimate must-have collection with Bobbi Brown, featuring her favourite Bobbi Brown products to create a glowing, fresh-faced look.
Inside you'll find
Vitamin Enriched Face Base, 15ml
Full Size Luxe Eyeshadow in shade Moonstone
Full Size Smokey Eye Mascara, 6ml
Full Size Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss in shade In The Buff, 6ml
Mini Soothing Cleansing Oil, 30ml
Mini Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow, 3g
Elemis x Elizabeth Scarlett The Luminous Skin Collection
Elemis x Elizabeth Scarlett Set
The Luminous Skin Collection is exclusively available at John Lewis, discover a collection of 5 illuminating formulas for face and body, alongside an exclusive Elizabeth Scarlett velvet beauty pouch.
Inside you'll find
Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 100g (full-size)
Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser 60ml (full-size)
Superfood Midnight Facial 50g (full-size)
Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml.
Giorgio Armani My Way Eau de Parfum 50ml Refillable
Boots Perfume Offer Alert!
So, not only do you get a huge saving on the Giorgio Armani My Way fragrance, but you also get a free gift with purchase. My Way is a gorgeous scent - it's a contemporary floral fragrance composed of the finest natural ingredients: You've got vanilla tuberose and gorgeous orange blossom. Divine!
Charlotte Tilbury's Magic & Science Recipe For Your Best Skin Ever
Charlotte Tilbury Limited Edition Skincare Set
This mini skincare gift set includes the radiance-boosting toner, supercharged serum, immediate skin revival moisturiser and collagen-powered face oil. To conclude: Your mum will have beautiful skin after using this.
MAC Cosmetics Hyper Real Skincare Duo Set
MAC Cosmetics Skincare Set
This two-piece skincare set will be an exciting one for mum when she opens it, and we all know how cool and trendy MAC will b. Inside you'll find a full-size Hyper Real Serumizer (makeup goes on like a dream after!) and the Mini Hyper Real SkinCanvas Balm Moisturizing Cream. It's worth £78!
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Nourishing Skin Essentials Set
Elizabeth Arden Set
Worth £39, this is a major saving! Everyone knows about the powers of the multi-tasking Eight Hour skincare - how it helps to moisturise and protect your skin from head to toe. Each formula has infinite uses and fans are absolutely obsessed. If your mum loves it, she'll adore this gift.
Sanctuary Spa New Mum Pampering Gift Set
Sanctuary Spa New Mum Set
If you're looking for a beauty gift for a new mum, this Sanctuary Spa New Mum Gift Set is the perfect gift for any new mum or mummy-to-be, to help her unwind, relax and have a moment to herself.
Inside you'll find
New Mum Collection Stretch Mark Oil 75ml
Signature Collection Body Lotion 75ml
Lily & Rose Collection Body Wash 75ml
Signature Collection Heel Balm 75ml
Signature Collection Bath Float 75ml
If you're looking for more gifting suggestions for a new mum, check out our adorable edit of gifts for first time mums.
Marks & Spencer Mother's Day Beauty Box
M&S Beauty Box
The M&S Beauty Box includes four full-size essentials and three mini products to elevate her self-care routine. You've got Floral Street's Wonderland Peony perfume and L'Occitane's Cherry Blossom Shower Gel, Formula's Sleep Cream and Elizabeth Arden's Retinol Capsules and Alpha-H's Liquid Gold. Her manicure is taken care of with Nails inc's Bond Street Passage polish and Neom's Calming Hand Balm to soothe dry skin.
Check out more of the best Mother's Day Beauty Boxes.
Trinny London Plump Up Microneedle + Limited Edition Elizabeth Set
Trinny London Microneedle Set
If your mum worships Trinny Woodall (don't we all?), she'll love this gift.
Trinny London's at-home microneedling tool and advanced peptide and hyaluronic acid serum will give mum plump, firm, good-quality skin. And she also gets a limited edition white Elizabeth beauty bag.
Chanel Beauty Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow, 202 Tissé Camélia
Chanel Eye Shadow Palette
She's irreplaceable, so she deserves a gift as unique as she is. The Chanel Beauty eyeshadow quads are a classic for a reason - a lovely mix of four matte, satin or metallic eyeshadow hues.
Kérastase Première Decalcifying Repairing Shampoo & Conditioner Duo
NEW! Kérastase Hair Products
I couldn't resist adding this haircare duo in to this gift edit, because I just know mum will love it. This is new to market, and if your mum lives in a hard water area, she'll be so happy to try this. With hard water (Calcium) we can further damage already delicate over-processed or bleached hair, and this haircare duo has been formulated with a concentration of pure citric acid and glycine to decalcify hair from calcium overdose, visibly repair, and reduce the appearance of stiffness and dullness.
Sculpted By Aimee The Glow Edit & Mother's Day Bundle
Sculpted By Aimee Mother's Day Bundle
Woah, this is such a good bundle I may have to invest in it myself! The Mother's Day Glow Edit gift from Aimee Connolly is so good this year. The Bare Basics Palette alone is worth £34, and you get to choose which shade you'd prefer. I love that personalisation involved.
Shiseido Exclusive Ultimune Value Set
Shiseido Skin Defense Programme
This skincare set is worth a huge £147.56 and it's yours for just £47.25. That's a crazy good discount. The bundle is packed full of everything you need for brighter, more radiant skin that possesses a lit-from-within glow. Encased in sleek, minimalistic packaging, everything within the set is destined to become an eye-catching feature of any bathroom or boudoir.
Filthy Rose Scented Candle By Champagne & Smoke
Champagne & Rose Scented Candle
Makeup artist Lisa Potter-Dixon and Lia Briamonte are the founders of Champagne & Smoke and the first product they've launched is the Filthy Rose Candle. If your mum loves her candles, this will be the gift that keeps on giving because a) it smells divine thanks to the scent of damson rose, tobacco, saffron, amyris and black better, but also b) the vessel can be reused and will look seriously chic as a makeup brush holder.
Rituals Gift Set M
Rituals Mother's Day Gift Set
The ideal gift for the mum who loves a delicate, floral scent, because it's packed with luxurious products, all infused with cherry blossom and rice milk.
Champneys Spa Night In Gift
Champney's Mother's Day Gift Set
Formulated with inner peace in mind, each product is designed to transport your senses to our countryside spa and bring you back to your best.
Inside you'll find
Champneys Softening Hand Cream 75ml
Champneys Calm Body Balm 300ml
Champneys Moisturizing Face Mask x3 37ml
Champneys Calm Bubble Heaven 300ml
Champneys Drawstring Bag.
Dior Beauty J'Adore & Rouge Dior Duo
Dior Beauty Gift Combo
Such a fancy duo! Mum will love this Dior hand cream and lipstick combo. The J'adore Les Adorables Hand Cream is a chic addition to her handbag, and the iconic Rouge Dior now comes in an ultra-modern case. Available in two couture finishes, matte and satin, it leaves lips feeling comfortable thanks to a formula infused with hydrating floral lip care.
Gisou Honey Infused Hair Mask
Gisou Hair Mask
If your mum is after soft locks, this hard-working, nourishing hair treatment will be her new best friend. She can use once or twice a week. Why is it so good? It's all about the honey here: a natural humectant (meaning it slurps up and holds hydration within the hair shaft), this star ingredient is packed with vitamins, amino acids and antioxidants to impart strength, help repair damage and add all of the shine.