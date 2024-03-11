5 spring beauty swaps to make now for your best skin ever

The first day of spring is almost upon us, and as well as swapping our puffer coats for lighter jackets, we’re also making switches in our beauty routine.

From lighter fragrances to the skincare ingredients we’re reintroducing, here are HELLO!'s Beauty Collective's winter-to-spring beauty swaps.

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor: The texture transformation

Kate is swapping a nourishing cleanser for a lighter option

"My skincare swaps from winter to spring are all about texture. I replace my comforting cleansing balms, such as the cult classic Elemis 'Pro-Collagen', with lighter consistency cleansers as the need to lock in those moisture-retaining lipids lessens.

"At the moment, I’m loving the gel texture of Tatcha’s 'The Matcha Cleanse'. Applying this fragrance and soap-free cleanser feels more like a self-care ritual than a skincare step and the antioxidant-rich matcha protects, whilst the willow bark rebalances my skin. It also keeps my afternoon oiliness at bay and is a great primer for make-up, so my usual 12 pm shine is no longer a thing."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: The body care blitz

Melanie changes her choice of body care in spring

"When it comes to spring (and please, come soon) I keep my skincare much the same, but it’s my body care that gets an overhaul.

"All winter I’ve been cocooning my body in Kiehl’s 'Creme De Corps', which has been keeping my legs hydrated while they’re under wraps in layers of tights and woolly socks, but as we emerge into spring dress season (I hope!) I’ve switched to Weleda’s 'Skin Food Ultra-Dry Oil'. It’s just as nourishing as 'Creme De Corps', but it dries instantly while still delivering intense moisture. It also gives a subtle glow, which is ideal when my legs are milk bottle pale."

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: The skincare reintroduction

Lydia is swapping niacinamide for vitamin C

"As the sun begins to make a reappearance I’ve been re-introducing Vitamin C back into my morning skincare routine, swapping out niacinamide.

"While they offer similar benefits, niacinamide gives increased hydration, but did you know that as well as brightening and reducing pigmentation, vitamin C also supercharges the efficacy of your sunscreen by adding an extra layer of protection against UV damage? Hence why it's back in my routine.

"The Dermatica 'Vitamin C 15%: Fresh Batch Ascorbic Acid' is a great option as you get the perfect amount for a whole month, meaning it won’t lose its efficacy over time, and it’s affordable."

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: The fragrance switch

Donna swaps her fragrances in Spring

"I live in Florida where it’s almost seasonless and warm most of the year, so lightening up my skincare or body care routine isn’t really a thing for me. However, I do like to lighten up my fragrances in spring/summer.

"In the winter, I prefer to wear warm and spicy scents, but in summer I like floral, citrus blends that smell like holiday. One of my current favourites which I wore all last summer is Floral Street 'Arizona Bloom'. The coconut and jasmine blend transports you to the beach and lifts my mood!"

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! US Writer: The new nail mood

Beatriz switches up her nails in Spring

"I've never been one to shy away from trying endless colourful nail polishes, but with each passing year I favour the classics more and more. And though these two go-to shades of mine are foolproof for any time of year, I do consider one to be a classic for winter and another an iconic choice for spring.

"I love colours that are almost black, but not quite, so for winter, my forever favourite dark shade is OPI's 'Lincoln Park After Dark'. As for spring – or any time, really – the perfect neutral pink shade I find is the fan favourite - OPI's 'Bubble Bath'."

