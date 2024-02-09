Holly Willoughby makes a comeback in figure-enhancing dress and hair transformation

Holly Willoughby's fans were delighted when the star made her return to TV last month, appearing alongside Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice.

The star made a second comeback on Thursday, hosting her first live event in many months. Holly took the helm of Love GOSH gala dinner for Great Ormond Street Hospital, hosting the charity fundraising and pulling out all the stops for her look.

Normally known for her casually tousled blond bob, Holly swapped her signature style for a Victoria Beckham-inspired long-bob (a lob, if you will) with the tendrils at the front longer than the rest of her hair.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby's hair looked different to normal

Outfit wise, Holly wore a slinky black dress, complete with sheer cut-out panels that highlighted her tiny waist. The figure-hugging dress is a far cry from the maxi skirts and floral numbers we were used to seeing her in during her time on This Morning, but fans were certainly impressed with her look.

"Looking amazing in that dress," one fan wrote, with another praising: "Lovely Holly, you look amazing." Another noted Holly's positive attitude, writing: "You look so happy. I’m glad. You deserve all the happiness."

It's no surprise Holly looked quite so fabulous, given that she took her makeup artist, Patsy O'Neill, along as her date for the evening. "Always grateful for my lovely date," Holly wrote of her long-time makeup artist and friend.

Patsy has recently been open about the makeup she uses on Holly, delighting followers with the fact that she uses affordable products on the A-list presenter.

© Instagram Holly Wiloughby took her makeup artist as her guest

A post shared earlier this week revealed Patsy uses the £7 e.l.f Cosmetics, 'Hydrating Camo Concealer' and the £3.50 Revolution 'Thick & Thin Dual Liquid Eyeliner' when she's painting Holly's face.

We're glad Holly had a fabulous night celebrating, as she's set to have a busy weekend ahead. Not only is Dancing on Ice airing on Sunday, Saturday is Holly's 43rd birthday, which we're sure she'll be marking with her husband Dan and their children Harry, Belle and Chester.

© Instagram Holly Willoughby looked lovely in her cut-out dress

It's the first time in many years Holly hasn't had a jampacked schedule leading up to her birthday, as every other year she'd have been working weekdays on This Morning, too.

We hope she's got something special planned for her big day!

