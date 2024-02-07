Beyonce has surprised her fans once again by sharing some exciting news that sparked a huge reaction.

The 42-year-old Grammy winner is adding another string to her bow now that she has conquered music, fashion, and film, and is branching into the beauty space.

Beyonce teased her followers with a stunning video on Instagram, which you can watch below, which revealed she is launching a haircare brand called Cécred.

WATCH: Beyonce announces first haircare line, Cécred

The video shows a projector set up against a wall covered in white fabric with clips of people inside Headliners salon in Houston, Texas, which her mom, Tina Knowles opened in 1990.

There are also flashes of Beyonce and several other people washing and styling their hair, no doubt using her new products.

While she revealed the date her new line will be released, she didn't divulge what products people can expect, simply captioning the post: "Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20."

© Instagram Beyonce's Cécred haircare will launch on February 20

The Drunk in Love singer also tagged Cécred's official Instagram account, which shared the same video and a link to the website but gave no other information about the brand.

Her followers were quick to react and shared their joy over her announcement – although many admitted they were expecting her to announce a visual album to her recent record Renaissance.

"Whatever it is I'll buy all of it!" one exclaimed. A second said: "The asmr, the visuals, the archival footage… this is delicious!"

A third joked " Yonce girl my pockets are tired!! But I'll figure it out per usual." A fourth added: "DO YOU KNOW HOW LONG I'VE BEEN WAITING FOR BEYONCÉ HAIR CARE??? Omfg."

© Instagram Beyonce didn't reveal the exact haircare products she's launching

While the singer loves to drop a surprise announcement on her fans, she did tease a haircare launch last May.

"How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?' she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her styling her natural curls.

"Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done," she continued.

© Instagram Beyonce teased her haircare line in May 2023

"I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

Beyonce added: "I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy."

She concluded: "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

© Instagram Fans were very excited by Beyonce's new hair line

The news comes after she made an appearance at the Grammy Awards on February 4 to support her husband, Jay-Z, who was awarded the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

The couple were joined by their daughter, Blue Ivy, 12, who accompanied her dad on stage as he gave his now-viral acceptance speech.

The 99 Problems rapper defended his wife by suggesting that the Grammys "doesn't work by its own metrics" due to Beyonce being the most-awarded artist in history but has still yet to win the coveted Album of the Year award.



© VALERIE MACON Jay-Z called out the Grammys for failing to give Beyonce an 'Album of the Year' award

He added: "Think about that. That doesn't work. Some of you going to go home tonight feeling like you've been robbed. Some of you may get robbed. Some of you don't belong in a category."

The crowd burst into laughter as well as audible shock before Jay laughed and added: "When I get nervous, I tell the truth."

