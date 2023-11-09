What is tweakment stacking and should I try it?

Tweakment stacking is a term used in aesthetics when a holistic approach to treatments is taking place. It involves layering various treatments together in one appointment, instead of having them done in silo, to improve the outcome of your results – and in some cases, enhance the benefits of each treatment. But just how does it work? We spoke to some leading aesthetic surgeons and practitioners to find out more...

Tweakment stacking for the face

When it comes to facial aesthetics, there are many treatments on the market available to treat one of the most common concerns that practitioners see in clinics: anti-ageing.

Aesthetic surgeon Dr Glyn Estebanez, of Prima Aesthetics says: “As we age, we lose facial volume in the form of fat and bone, leading to sagging in the lower face and the appearance of jowls. In men, this starts around the age of 50, but in women, these changes can begin much earlier, from 40 onwards.

“This loss of volume contributes to sagging facial skin, decreased skin projection and a loss of jawline definition. As the jawbone recedes, the soft tissue of the lower face no longer has a robust framework, resulting in a rounder and less defined appearance to the lower face.

“Tired eyes are also a major concern for patients. The anatomy of the eye is very complex and there’s not a single cause behind making the eyes appear tired.

“With all elements of ageing, the changes seen on the face are not caused solely by one element and, so of course, there’s not a single treatment that can completely resolve this concern, which is where 'treatment stacking' comes into play and why my 4D Lift is so popular.

“My 4D Lift focuses on replacing the volume of both bone and fat that depletes throughout the ageing process but also helps the skin to reduce in its physiological age through stimulation of collagen- the major component of skin health that also diminishes with time.

“In suitable patients, replacing the three-dimensional loss of volume through expertly injected fillers can have an amazing rejuvenating effect on the whole face, as well as plumping the skin and supporting the tear trough to give a smoother, even toned under-eye appearance.

“We then cleverly utilise cutting edge collagen stimulating treatments including Morpheus8 from Inmode UK, and injectable biostimulators such as HArmoniCa and Polynucleotides which are able to reverse the clock of skin ageing and perfectly complement the benefits of volume replacement".

Costing from £2000, The 4D Lift is available on both Harley Street and in Chester with leading aesthetic surgeon, Dr Glyn Estebanez.

Tweakment stacking for the jawline

Celebrity Aesthetic Doctor Sabika Karim and founder of Skin Medical says: “Creation of the perfect jawline is an art form that often takes a combination of treatments working together.

“The most common causes of a blurred jawline are loss of volume from the mandible (jawbone) and higher up in the face, masseteric hypertrophy (bulging muscles), excess fat under the skin (either in the face or under the chin) and loose or saggy skin. Sounds scary, but with a little help, these can all be helped.

“It’s important to get the right treatment and after consultation, I respond to the patients’ own anatomy to recommend the perfect portfolio of treatments.

“Sagging skin can be tightened with Secret RF needling radiofrequency combined with Ante-Age MD growth factors that stimulates collagen production in the skin, delivering a firmer, smoother and tighter skin, and because it’s your own collagen, the results last for years”, Sabika explains.

“Double chins and pinchable jawline fat can be treated with fat dissolving injections such as Aqualyx, to sculpt the jawline and give definition, with long lasting results. Whereas bulging muscles can give some people a jawline that is too wide. If the muscles are overactive, they can be treated with anti-wrinkle injections to achieve a sleeker, more V-shaped face.

“Lastly, the loss of volume can be replaced by Maili dermal fillers placed strategically to help lift the face, to define chin and create the perfect lines for a sharp jawline.”

Tweakment stacking for the neck and decolletage

Teresa Tarmey, Alma skincare expert says: “Recently, pigmentation, sun damage and correction of previous misuse of products are prevalent concerns from clients who visit my clinic. Crepey skin, loss of volume and dehydration are the number one neck concerns I see.

“As the neck has thinner skin, it tends to lose its firmness a lot quicker than the face. Fine lines are more noticeable because of dehydration. Clients often don’t take their skincare and SPF down to that area as much as they should.

“Now clients are wanting to take care of their skin more as opposed to relying only on injectables. For necks particularly, I recommend stacking a combination of a light peel, gentle resurfacing for fine lines and a skin tightening treatment. The Opus Plasma RF is my go-to treatment mainly because unlike laser, this treatment is colourblind and is safe and effective to use on all skin tones. What also sets it apart from other resurfacing devices is that it works at speed and offers a much more comfortable treatment. Skin will also heal more quickly. These are top treatments that work well together.

Prices at Teresa Tarmey clinic for the Alma Opus™ Plasma RF treatment start at £550 for a single treatment.