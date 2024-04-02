Kristin Davis, 59, praised for natural look after 'ridiculed' for fillers

Kristin Davis recently graced her Instagram followers with a stunning makeup-free selfie from her vacation in Kenya.

This post comes nearly a year after the Sex And The City star, at 59, made the brave decision to have her facial fillers dissolved, a choice spurred by the harsh criticism she faced online, which led to her sporting a noticeably puffier appearance.

In the captivating throwback photo, the luminescence of the Kenyan sunbathes Kristin, highlighting her natural beauty and youthful visage, free from cosmetic enhancements.

Her brunette curls cascaded gracefully over her shoulder as she donned a peach shirt, epitomizing the effortless elegance of "Kenya hair," a phenomenon she playfully credited for her look despite the jet lag.

© Instagram Kristin Davis praised for her natural look

"Jet lagged, but the Kenya hair is worth it. #throwback," she captioned, evoking a flood of admiration from her fans who echoed the sentiment of her radiant, unadulterated beauty with one calling her a “goddess”.

Kristin's candidness extends beyond her social media; she has openly discussed the undue pressure and scrutiny she has faced over her appearance.

© getty Kristin Davis was criticized for using too much filler

In a heartfelt interview with The Telegraph last summer, she revealed the emotional toll of the criticism tied to her use of facial fillers. "I've had to get them dissolved, and I've been ridiculed relentlessly," she shared, acknowledging the painful journey towards self-acceptance in an industry and society that idolizes youth.

Her journey of self-reflection also led to a realization about the modifications she made to her lips, which, despite being well-intentioned, did not align with her expectations.

© James Devaney Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon on the set of "And Just Like That..."

It took the honesty of close friends to bring this to her attention, highlighting the value of genuine connections over superficial affirmations.

"Luckily I do have good friends who did say eventually – the thing is you don't smile at yourself in the mirror. Who smiles at themselves in the mirror? Crazy people," she mused, illuminating the importance of self-awareness and the support of sincere friendships.

© Instagram Kristin is now comfortable with her more natural look

Kristin's struggles with aging in the public eye underscore a broader conversation about beauty standards, self-image, and the dichotomy of societal expectations. "It's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that," she remarked.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.