I'm a beauty editor - and this is the skincare I use last thing at night

Ask any beauty editor about their morning and nighttime skincare routine and you'll likely be hit by a barrage of different lotions and potions - we love a multi-step routine!

To simplify things, our Beauty Collective shared the very first and last products we use each day, the skincare that we bookend our days with, if you will...

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor

First: Ren Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel

Ren Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel

In the morning, I want minimal fuss when it comes to washing my face and this light cleanser delivers exactly that. Designed for sensitive skin, It makes my face feel fresh, not tight, plus clean as a whistle. It’s a gel formula, but it has a thin consistency that doesn’t feel heavy on my face.

Last: Plantopia Dusk to Dawn Night Oil

Plantopia Dusk to Dawn Night Oil

After I’ve cleansed (currently using Pestle and Mortar Renew Gel), used my Charlotte Tilbury Magic Serum and moisturised with Dermalogica Sound Sleep Cocoon, I finish my night routine with Plantopia’s Dusk to Dawn Night Oil.

It smells heavenly thanks to sandalwood and has powerhouse ingredients including ashwagandha and bakuchiol. Bakuchiol is a natural alternative to retinol, for firmness and texture, while ashwagandha is used to calm inflamed and stressed skin.

In the morning my skin feels soft, and I feel like a luxurious princess massaging this in at bedtime.

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor

First: Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Waking up my skin, I use this to prep for the day. It takes away the night’s sweat and other impurities without leaving my face feeling dry and tight. It leaves me with a lovely glow and I’m ready to get stuck into my make-up steps.

Last: Ishga Nourishing Face Oil

Ishga Nourishing Face Oil

As the temperatures drop and the central heating is cranked up, I like to add an oil to my nighttime routine. After I’ve taken the day’s make-up off, ishga’s Nourishing Face Oil gives me a much-needed dose of hydration. Packed with vitamin and mineral-rich seaweed extract and anti-inflammatory rose geranium, the combination is ideal for thirsty skin. A small amount covers your face and neck before sinking in quickly. It feels like such a treat to apply before hitting the hay. When I wake up, my skin feels refreshed, soft and looks glowing.

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer

First: Tatcha The Deep Cleanse

Tatcha The Deep Cleanse

Using anything from Tatcha always feels like such a treat thanks to its super luxurious formulas. I’ve recently started using the Deep Cleanse cleanser which is for oily skin and I’m obsessed. You only need a small amount and it lathers into a rich foam that leaves your skin feeling clean but hydrated. It contains tiny grains of ground fibres from Japanese luffa fruit which helps to gently exfoliate your skin without causing any irritation.

Last: Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment

Ole Henriksen Dewtopia

I’ve tried a lot of night serums but I always find myself going back to this one because it tops the charts. I have quite oily, textured skin with large pores and the morning after using this it feels softer, smoother and more hydrated. It’s one of the few skincare products I’ve used where I can instantly tell a difference in my skin on the nights when I do use it vs the nights I don’t. It’s a cocktail of chemical exfoliants combined with hydrating aloe juice and calming birch sap extract - a mini facial in a bottle.

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert

First: Clarins Double Serum

Clarins Double Serum

I tend to splash my face with cold water in the morning and save a thorough cleanse for the evening, so the first thing I apply to my skin (when it’s still slightly damp) is serum - my desert island product! I’ve tried A LOT over the years but there is a couple I always go back to and this is one of them. It’s like a serum/oil hybrid so feels rich yet absorbs in seconds. It really gives skin a gorgeous glow!

Last: Alpha H Liquid Gold

Alpha H Liquid Gold

I alternate between using a liquid exfoliator and face oil as my last skincare step at night, and this liquid exfoliator is one of my ‘hall of fame’ products that will always be part of my skincare regime. It gently removes the skins’ top layers, which helps to soften fine lines and lighten pigmentation. It does tingle a bit so if your skin is extra sensitive, test it on the back of your hand before your face.

