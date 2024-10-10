Julia Roberts mimics Pamela Anderson with rare makeup-free appearance

Hollywood is having a makeup-free moment. With Pamela Anderson leading the bare-faced beauty wave in a bid to rediscover her sense of self love, more A-listers have started to turn their back on unrealistic beauty standards for women.

Julia Roberts became the latest celebrity to embrace the liberating beauty movement. On Wednesday, the Pretty Woman actress stepped out at the Cherokee County Reproductive Freedom Rally.

Looking radiant, the 56-year-old star cut a casual figure in a printed T-shirt layered with a navy and pinstripe cuff blazer. She wore her golden blonde hair in natural waves, and appeared to ditch the makeup as she rocked a glowy, bare complexion.

Julia beamed as she took to the stage in her hometown of Georgia, joined by the state's Democratic Party leader Stacey Abrams.

In a powerful speech, the actress sent well wishes to those in Florida dealing with "a lot of rain, and a lot of wind, and a lot of things beyond their control," referring to the horrifying scenes of Hurricane Milton.

The actress spoke passionately at the event

She spoke passionately about reproductive freedom in the high-energy rally, which she admitted took her 10 hours to travel to.

"I would do it all over again," she said. "I just hope that all the women here tonight, talk to all the men that aren't here tonight."

On a lighter note, the actress read out a sign from a fan that said: "Julia I loved you in Sesame Street," to which she graciously replied "thank you" and left the crowd in a raptor of applause and laughter.

Julia embraces her natural complexion © Pascal Le Segretain Julia is the muse of sophisticated elegance and old-school Hollywood beauty Julia's natural beauty shone through as she delivered her powerful words; a rare change from her usual glamorous appearance.

© Getty Images Pamela has embraced going makeup free She joins Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson in her bid to go against the beauty grain. Pamela revealed last year that she was going to scale back her makeup look and has remained loyal to her word ever since.

© Getty Pamela Anderson attended the Fashion Awards 2023 in a stunning cream outfit and no makeup In 2023, she announced on the Today Show: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty'.