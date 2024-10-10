Julia Roberts mimics Pamela Anderson with rare makeup-free appearance

Hollywood is having a makeup-free moment. With Pamela Anderson leading the bare-faced beauty wave in a bid to rediscover her sense of self love, more A-listers have started to turn their back on unrealistic beauty standards for women.
Julia Roberts became the latest celebrity to embrace the liberating beauty movement. On Wednesday, the Pretty Woman actress stepped out at the Cherokee County Reproductive Freedom Rally.
Looking radiant, the 56-year-old star cut a casual figure in a printed T-shirt layered with a navy and pinstripe cuff blazer. She wore her golden blonde hair in natural waves, and appeared to ditch the makeup as she rocked a glowy, bare complexion.
Julia beamed as she took to the stage in her hometown of Georgia, joined by the state's Democratic Party leader Stacey Abrams.
In a powerful speech, the actress sent well wishes to those in Florida dealing with "a lot of rain, and a lot of wind, and a lot of things beyond their control," referring to the horrifying scenes of Hurricane Milton.
She spoke passionately about reproductive freedom in the high-energy rally, which she admitted took her 10 hours to travel to.
"I would do it all over again," she said. "I just hope that all the women here tonight, talk to all the men that aren't here tonight."
On a lighter note, the actress read out a sign from a fan that said: "Julia I loved you in Sesame Street," to which she graciously replied "thank you" and left the crowd in a raptor of applause and laughter.