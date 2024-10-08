Hoda Kotb swears by these celeb-loved Youth Restoring Capsules: 'It feels like putting silk on your face'

Hoda Kotb is always glowing every time she appears on our screens, and the star has revealed the secret behind her glowing complexion.

In an interview with US Weekly, the TODAY anchor shared that she swears by the Elizabeth Arden Advanced Ceramide Capsules Daily Youth Restoring Serum, stating that using the capsules "feels like putting silk on your face".

© NBC Hoda's skin is always glowing

Working to improve the appearance of wrinkles, the Elizabeth Arden capsules are a favorite in the beauty world, and other celebs are also known to swear by them including Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon.

How do they work? The capsules feature a concentrated dosage of bio-engineered, skin-identical ceramides that work to repair and strengthen the lipid barrier while supporting natural collagen renewal to reduce the appearance of fine lines.

The Elizabeth Arden website instructs users to open the capsules and squeeze the product into their fingertips, before smoothing the serum over a cleansed face in the morning and evening.

The serum is made with a Botanical Complex blend of Alfalfa, Olives, and Coconut Oil that infuses the skin with hydrocarbons and lipids, while the Omega-rich Tsubaki Oil works to restore elasticity levels.

Suitable for all skin types, the capsules may be worth the investment if you're looking to bring some life into your skin during the colder months, and the capsules are biodegradable.

The skincare buy has received positive reviews on the Amazon website, with one shopper writing: "I absolutely love this. I have semi-dry skin and this feels so good when I apply it and not greasy at all and absorbs quickly."

Another added: "This is a wonderful product. I put it on just after I clean my face and put toner on. It does absorb quickly and I leave it for about three to four minutes before I put on the rest of my eye cream and face moisturizer for best results. It is easy to apply and has a silky feel but, is not oily. It is best to leave it on for a few minutes before layering it with other creams or moisturizers. This is a lovely product and fills in the lines beautifully. It is worth the price."