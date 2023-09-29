Radiant Pamela Anderson goes makeup-free wearing Victoria Beckham dress in Paris

Pamela Anderson made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Friday, looking demure in florals when she rocked up at Victoria Beckham's runway show.

The Baywatch icon looked far younger than her 56 years, ditching all makeup for the occasion and letting her natural beauty shine through. Pamela was seemingly following in the footsteps of stars like Alicia Keys who shun wearing cosmetics for public appearances – and we have to say, she looked amazing au naturel!

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals why PFW is so emotional for her

Her look from VB's latest collection was wedding guest perfection, albeit an uncharacteristic choice for the star. Pamela, who has long been a fan of the Spice Girls singer's eponymous brand, rocked a peach dress with a green paint splatter motif, paired with the coolest heels.

Pammy's towering shoes featured a unique, U-shaped platform which added some extra height to her petite frame.

© Getty Pamela Anderson went makeup free to attend the Victoria Beckham Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week - and looked absolutely fabulous!

She wore her long blonde hair pinned back with loose waves framing her face, adding to the bohemian effect of the look. Pamela has ditched all makeup for PFW so far, attending The Row and Saint Laurent shows looking radiant and dewy-faced.

The A-list actress was joined by a host of famous faces including Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan as they arrived at the Spring/Summer 2024 runway show.

© Getty The Baywatch pin-up has ditched all cosmetics for PFW (pictured at The Row show)

The Beckhams are all expected to be in attendance, including patriarch David Beckham and eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Victoria previously broke the internet when she shared a snapshot of pin-up Pamela modelling a dress from her collection, so it came as no surprise to see her rock up for the FROW.

© Getty Pammy, 58, has been embracing a natural image of late - and we are here for it

Fans took to the comments section at the time to give both the dress and the former Baywatch star a big thumbs up

One wrote: "That is awesome! After what she went through I am glad you have her modelling your beautiful fashion. Way to empower!" Another follower added: "Pamela Anderson is a forever icon. Love her and love this collaboration." A third quipped: "@pamelaanderson love this on you and for you. Loved the Netflix documentary! Brava!"

© David M. Benett All eyes will be on Victoria Beckham during her all-important Paris Fashion Week show

It is a big day for fashionista Victoria, whose major Paris showcase coincides with the launch of her new fragrances, adding another string to her fashion empire following her successful clothing brand and beauty range.

Taking to Instagram Stories earlier today, the mother-of-four revealed: "It's Friday morning, I'm here in Paris preparing to show my collection later on today and I'm launching my fragrances today. I'm super, super excited.

"It's been a long time coming, a lot of work, but I'm so excited. I hope that you find your perfect fragrance and I hope you love these fragrances as much as I have really loved the whole process, the eight-year process. I'm super excited, it's a big day."

