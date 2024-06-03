Elizabeth Hurley steals Trinny Woodall's look twice and we can't actually believe it

The stunning Elizabeth Hurley looked super chic and stunning on Instagram, twirling around in a video wearing a truly beautiful sequin dress by Rotate.The mother of one was at the Nevill Holt Festival and looked sublime in her full-on shimmering frock, which costs £400 from the high end label.

The glamorous style also boasted a high-neck fit with voluminous short sleeves, and was also backless, tied with a bow. Fans loved the look, and headed to the comments section, showering the getup with immense praise.

© Getty Trinny wearing the same Rotate dress at her pop up store for Chelsea in Bloom 2024

We knew we had seen the style before, and we were right! Liz's bestie, Trinny Woodall, was wearing the exact same style, but in silver, a few weeks before at the opening of her pop-up shop for her beauty brand, TRINNY LONDON.

This is the second time in under a month that Elizabeth has taken inspiration from her good friend, and why not! Sharing is caring and the pair go way back. What's more, Trinny is known for her elite fashion sense, and if we had a best friend like her, we would absolutely channel her too.

© Getty Trinny wore her silver Vampire's Wife dress earlier this month

At the start of May, Trinny headed to the National Theatre for the "Up Next" Gala at The National Theatre. She wore a stunning statement dress by The Vampire's Wife, known as the 'Falconetti.' She teamed the shimmering number with a sequin coat and yellow Manolo Blahnik heels and looked a total vision on the red carpet.

© Getty/MEGA Liz wearing the same silver dress in London with son Damian Hurley

Just last week, the lovely Liz was spotted out and about with son Damian, wearing the very same silver dress! She looked totally on point in the standout style, adding strappy sandals and a box clutch.

© Getty Trinny and Liz have been freinds for many years

The Princess of Wales actually made this very dress pretty famous. In 2020, on a royal visit to Dublin, Kate wore the style in green. The emerald hue captivated onlookers and cemented the brand's place in royal fashion circles.

You're in great company, ladies!