Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Elizabeth Hurley just stole Trinny Woodall's look TWICE and we can't believe it
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover celebrity-style

Elizabeth Hurley steals Trinny Woodall's look twice and we can't actually believe it

The celebrity besties share style tips it seems!

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The stunning Elizabeth Hurley looked super chic and stunning on Instagram, twirling around in a video wearing a truly beautiful sequin dress by Rotate.The mother of one was at the Nevill Holt Festival and looked sublime in her full-on shimmering frock, which costs £400 from the high end label.

View post on Instagram
 

 The glamorous style also boasted a high-neck fit with voluminous short sleeves, and was also backless, tied with a bow. Fans loved the look, and headed to the comments section, showering the getup with immense praise.

Trinny Woodall opens pop up store in time for Chelsea in Bloom 2024 © Getty
Trinny wearing the same Rotate dress at her pop up store for Chelsea in Bloom 2024

We knew we had seen the style before, and we were right! Liz's bestie, Trinny Woodall, was wearing the exact same style, but in silver, a few weeks before at the opening of her pop-up shop for her beauty brand, TRINNY LONDON.

This is the second time in under a month that Elizabeth has taken inspiration from her good friend, and why not! Sharing is caring and the pair go way back. What's more, Trinny is known for her elite fashion sense, and if we had a best friend like her, we would absolutely channel her too.

Trinny Woodall attends the National Theatre "Up Next" Gala at The National Theatre on May 01, 2024 in London, England. © Getty
Trinny wore her silver Vampire's Wife dress earlier this month

At the start of May, Trinny headed to the National Theatre for the "Up Next" Gala at The National Theatre. She wore a stunning statement dress by The Vampire's Wife, known as the 'Falconetti.' She teamed the shimmering number with a sequin coat and yellow Manolo Blahnik heels and looked a total vision on the red carpet.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley in London wearing a silver dress© Getty/MEGA
Liz wearing the same silver dress in London with son Damian Hurley

Just last week, the lovely Liz was spotted out and about with son Damian, wearing the very same silver dress! She looked totally on point in the standout style, adding strappy sandals and a box clutch.

Trinny Woodall and Elizabeth Hurley attend the Spring Gala In Aid of the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital hosted by QBF and Kerzner Calliva at Claridge's Hotel © Getty
Trinny and Liz have been freinds for many years

The Princess of Wales actually made this very dress pretty famous. In 2020, on a royal visit to Dublin, Kate wore the style in green. The emerald hue captivated onlookers and cemented the brand's place in royal fashion circles.

You're in great company, ladies!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more