The best gold beauty products that will totally give you the Midas touch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The world is having a love affair for gold right now – and that includes the beauty world. High quality beauty and makeup products that are infused with the sparkling formula are winning, and are totally bringing the midas touch.

READ: The best makeup storage solutions according to a Professional Home Organiser

Not only do golden tones give our skin that lit-from within glow, foil-infused formulas are worth every penny. We've rounded up the very best beauty products that will give you the metallica vibe and will look totally glorious on your dressing tables. From gold masks to sparkly gold makeup, there is something here for the magpie in you…

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask, £51.10, Cult Beauty

When your skin needs an intense pamper, Peter Thomas Roth brings the rejuvenation, and not to mention the glamour. The 24K gold Mask is housed in the chicest of tubs and contains an incredible collection of opulent ingredients, including Colloidal gold which helps to both lift and tighten the skin, all the while making you feel like a million dollars.

MORE: 20 overnight face masks that work while you sleep

Molton Brown Oudh Accord and Gold Bath and Shower Gel, £27, Sephora

Is there anything better than a hot shower after a long day? Molton Brown's Oudh Accord and Gold bath offering is a woody fragrance that includes nutmeg, cinnamon leaf and actual suspended flakes of real gold.

Hypnotising Pop Shots, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury just dropped a brand new product everyone is talking about. These 'Pop Shots' are are individual eyeshadows that take up minimal space in your makeup bag. We love this highly pigmented, iridescent pearl shade in 'Diamond Eyes' that will give your peepers the perfect gold wash.

N°5 The Gold Body Oil, £85, Chanel

A golden brown hue is universally loved and the best way to achieve it is to apply a shimmering tanning lotion. Chanel's 'Gold Body Oil' is a multipurpose liquid product that nourishes the skin, yet adds a subtle golden highlight. It will make your collar bones pop and your legs gleam.

MORE: Victoria Beckham just got her makeup done by Charlotte Tilbury and it's epic

STARSKIN VIP The Gold Mask Eye Revitalizing Luxury Gold Foil Eye Masks, £15.40, Look Fantastic

Starskin's Gold 'Foil Eye Masks' are designed to totally re-energise you, as they enriched with hydrating ingredients. Simply press the masks on, sit back, relax. After around 15 minutes, peel them off, and your skin under your eyes will feel so much tighter and radiant. Made to target puffiness, crow's feet and fatigue, you'll be feeling fresher in no time.

Pure Gold Festive Ritual, £1937, La Prairie

We know this uber luxurious set has an epic price tag, but trust us, this hero skincare set will change your life. These scientifically-led products contain actual gold, and together, they treat your skin, making it appear brighter and majorly firm. Your skin will look positively luminous after application. Also, a little goes a long way, so it will last you much longer than you think.

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Wear Eyeliner Pencil Gold, £7, Superdrug

Fancy lining your eyes with a subtle pop of colour? You need this eyeliner in your life. Waterproof, smudge-proof, and the fact it dries matte gives it cult bargain beauty buy status.

Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin limited-edition highlighter, £53, Selfridges

Applying a gold highlighter is a great way to instantly give your skin that luminescent glow and this stunning offering from Pat McGrath rightly promises a glam gleam. Apply to the points the light naturally hits - your cupid's bow, underneath your brow bone and dusted on top of your cheekbones.

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping gloss in 103 Pure Gold, £30, Dior

This plumping gloss not only looks the bees knees, but it offers an impressive 24 hours of hydration. Plus, the gold sheen makes for an iridescent finish to your makeup.

Camellia gold spun lip balm, £28, Tatcha

We all need to pamper our lips from time to time, and this hydrating lip balm from Tatcha does just that. It's infused with camellia oil which makes your lips super soft, and also contains a hint of 23-karat golden shimmer. What's not to love?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.