Millie Bobby Brown shows off her tattoos in daring new photoshoot

Millie Bobby Brown was named by Glamour as their "Woman of the Year" and gave an interview to the publication, written by Jenny Singer, about her life away from the spotlight.

The actress, 19, shared the outtakes from her photoshoot for the publication on her social media, and among a sea of fashionable shots, she also provided rare glimpses of her tattoos.

The English star has a total of five tattoos and four of them were on display in the photoshoot: a cowboy hat on her arm, a small heart on her collarbone, a rose near her back, and the number "011" on her wrist.

While Millie hasn't opened up about the significance of her tinier tattoos, the "011" is a tribute to her character from Stranger Things. She also has the word "Ruth" inked on her right ribcage, a nod to her late grandmother.

Fans reacted to the photos from the Glamour cover with compliments like: "This is giving early 2000s vibes," and: "She's grown into the most beautiful woman," as well as: "I love that every picture she shows a tattoo."

Millie opened up in the interview about her relationship with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, 21, and the beginning of their romance in 2021, saying that she dealt with self-doubt and insecurity at the time after her previous relationship with TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic.

VIDEO: Millie Bobby Brown shares rare insight into relationship

"I think I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship," adding: "When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him."

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown just matched her outfit to her beauty brand and it was truly iconic

She thought that she was "too much," but got reassurance from Jake, as she stated: "I was like, 'Why do you love me?' And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was like, 'You see good in those things?' And he was like, 'Of course I do.'

© Instagram Millie will occasionally show off her tattoos in more revealing social media snaps

"Those are things that I love about myself now. He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, 'Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.'"

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown looks unreal in ribbed mini dress and killer boots

In April, the couple announced that they had gotten engaged, and she told the publication that her dream was to start a family with the actor.

© Instagram The star got candid about her romance with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me," the Enola Holmes star said.

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a tie-dye maxi for day out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

"So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife. But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

© Instagram "He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.