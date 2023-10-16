Hugh Jackman shows off new post-split look in before-after photos that spark reaction

Hugh Jackman took to social media to reveal that he was embracing his new life once again in the public eye following his headline-making split from estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

The former couple were married for 27 years and announced their separation on September 15. A month later, Hugh is continuing to lead his life like before – but with an updated look.

The actor, 55, took to his Instagram to share photographs of his mini-makeover, featuring a haircut and a closer shave, adding pictures of himself in the barber's chair.

His fresh cut gave him a cleaner appearance and he beamed in some of the photos he posted, and fans reacted to the post with flame and heart emojis.

"When Wolverine walks into the barber shop," one commented, while another added: "Looking sharp big man," and a third wrote: "I bet that feels SO much better! We were going to start calling you grizzly Adam's soon."

Hugh last displayed his thick beard in a photo he shared on his 55th birthday, which saw him grabbing a birthday dinner in a white button down, toasting his fans with his drink.

"Thank you ALL for the birthday love!!! I'm reading your messages, seeing the special videos and experiencing all the feels," he gushed with his post.

He also posted a throwback on his birthday from when he was 17, baring his teeth at the camera while dressed in a sharp gray suit, writing alongside it: "I was maybe 17. I was the assistant (to the assistant) of the footy team."

Hugh and Deborra-Lee released a statement last month confirming the end of their marriage. "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," they said in a statement shared with People.

© Instagram The actor seemed delighted by his new look

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives," they concluded, signing off: "Deb and Hugh Jackman."

However, they've since remained on good terms for the sake of their children, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, and were spotted together on October 12 at a birthday dinner for the Wolverine actor.

© Instagram Hugh celebrated his birthday with a throwback

“Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening," his reps told Page Six of the dinner, which saw the pair spend time with their two children at the NYC restaurant Polo Bar.

While Deborra-Lee has maintained a low profile, Hugh has been seen out and about in the city, leaning on his A-list friends for support while he works on his new family dynamic.

© Gotham He and Deborra-Lee were spotted together grabbing a birthday dinner

In particular, he's been spotted several times with his Marvel co-star and close friend Ryan Reynolds, even joining him, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner, and more as they accompanied Taylor Swift to a Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on Travis Kelce.

