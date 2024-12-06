Angelina Jolie makes powerful plea concerning teen daughter Shiloh following eventful year in personal life

Angelina Jolie is notoriously private about her family life, and for good reason.

The Hollywood star is a doting mom to six children, who she shares with Brad Pitt, and while both her and her ex-husband are used to life in the spotlight, their children have opted out for this lifestyle.

The award-winning actress made a point of telling everyone that 18-year-old Shiloh, is particularly private, and doesn't like public attention.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh shows off her dance moves

Angelina was appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night when she made the revelation.

This also marked her first TV interview in a decade, and she appeared on the show barefoot, revealing to host Jimmy that she had broken her toe the day before and had struggled to find some suitable shoes to wear.

© NBC Angelina Jolie opened up about her children, especially Shiloh, wanting a private life

When asked whether any of her kids wanted to be on camera or behind the camera, she answered: "I think some of them off camera, behind the scenes. But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy."

Jimmy replied: "It must be so tricky as everyone is so famous," to which Angelina responded: "But it wasn't their choice."

© Mondadori Portfolio Angelina Jolie with daughter Shiloh on the red carpet

Shiloh has had an eventful year, and hit headlines in August after successfully changing her surname to drop her father's last name.

She now goes by Shiloh Jolie, rather than Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Her sister Vivienne, 16, has done the same.

© Joy Malone Angelina is a doting mom to six children

While not too much is known about Shiloh, it is public knowledge that the teen is a passionate dancer specialising in breakdancing, and has been captured on camera rehearsing at her dance class over the past few years.

Angelina has been raising her six children as a single parent following her high-profile divorce from Brad.

© Getty Images Angelina with all six of her children in 2019

The Hollywood star previously opened up about parenthood and admitted to People: "I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'"

Speaking of her children, Angelina added: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. "It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

© Samir Hussein Angelina shares her children with ex Brad Pitt

Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".