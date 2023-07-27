Tom Hanks' rarely-seen son Chet unveils big change to appearance that will make you double take

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet has unveiled a big change to his appearance after adding to his extensive tattoo collection.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to delete every single one of his posts before uploading a topless photo of himself which showcased his new artwork. Chet – who was an atheist before converting to Christianity as a teenager – has covered up his Eye of Providence tattoo with a massive cross design in the middle of his chest.

© Getty Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson with their son, Chet

Explaining the reason behind his new ink, Chet – who uses his platform to spread the word of God – shared a lengthy statement in which he spoke of his love for his religion and dedicating his life to "serving God".

"I have been in character for as long as I've been in the public eye. I've played many roles and worn many masks. Actor. Rapper. Fitness guy. Lambo guy. None of them are the real me. I am an expert at playing the fool because I learned it as a survival mechanism," he wrote.

"But the more I look around at the world I see that the world doesn't need any more caricatures. False depictions of who we think we need to be. There's only one thing the world needs more of and that's God."

© Instagram/Chet Hanks Chet Hanks has had a large cross design tattooed on his chest

Alluding that his past troubles, including his struggles with addiction, were because he didn't have faith, Chet added: "All the pain in my life has been the result of one thing- the lie of believing that my purpose is anything but just serving God. It's not fully clear to me yet how I can best serve Him, but I feel that this level of honesty is the starting point. And I know He will continue to reveal more." Chet has since deleted the posts.

© Cindy Ord Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share two children

The famous offspring revealed his battle with addiction in 2015 when he announced his sobriety in an Instagram video. "I've been struggling with substance abuse since I was 16 years old," he said at the time.

"Finally at the age of 24, I decided to get some help. With 50 days of sobriety under my belt, I can honestly say I'm the happiest I've ever been." He added: "I'm thankful for my family and everyone who cares about me, including my fans. I've been blessed with the programs of AA and NA which allow me to rise above this disease. I'm learning to accept my faults and be ok with being human… Thank you for all the love and support. God is real!!!"

© Jon Kopaloff Tom Hanks with his four children, Colin, Elizabeth, Chet, and Truman

Chet – born Chester – is one of four children raised by Oscar-winner Tom, who also has a 27-year-old son, Truman with his wife Rita. The Forrest Gump star is also a father to fellow actor Colin Hanks, 45, and 41-year-old daughter Elizabeth from his first marriage to Samantha Lewes.

Tom and Samantha went their separate ways in 1987 after nine years of marriage. They remained on friendly terms up until her death in 2002. Samantha passed away aged 49 after being diagnosed with terminal bone cancer at a routine check-up.