Angelina Jolie's change to appearance has links to youngest daughter Vivienne

Angelina Jolie has been spending quality time with her youngest daughter Vivienne in New York City over the past few weeks, as they promote their brand new Broadway show, The Outsiders.

The mother-daughter duo stepped out to attend the premier of the much-anticipated NYC production on April 11, and something was noticeably different about Angelina's appearance.

The Hollywood star - who shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt - could be seen sporting a new tattoo that has a sweet connection to her daughter.

The body ink could be seen on her arm, and reads "Stay Gold," which is a line that's mentioned in the original book and movie. In the play, there is also a song with the same name.

The Outsiders has been a special project that has bonded Angelina and Vivienne, with Angelina working as a producer, and Vivienne an assistant, so the tattoo will forever remind the star of her time spent with the teenager.

© James Devaney Angelina Jolie's new tattoo says 'Stay Gold'

The Outsiders is an adaptation of the popular book under the same name, written by S.E. Hinton.

The description of the play reads: "This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them.

© James Devaney Another look at Angelina Jolie's tattoo

"With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging… and the realization that there is still lots of good in the world."

Going with the theme of the tattoo, Angelina stepped out for the premiere wearing a golden brown dress and matching cape. Vivienne, 15, looked equally stylish, dressed in a navy jumpsuit.

© Bruce Glikas Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Angelina Jolie at the opening night of "The Outsiders"

Angelina opened up about her time working with Vivienne while at the premiere.

She told People about their work process and how the 15-year-old took the role very seriously. "She'll correct me. She'll say, 'Didn't you read the memo? We have to do this. We have to go through this.' She takes it very, very seriously."

© getty Angelina's son Pax was also in attendance

Angelina is also mom to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 15. The Hollywood star previously opened up about parenthood and admitted to People: "I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'"

Speaking of her children, Angelina added: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other.

"It's not like I'm the head of anything. I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids." Angelina and Brad met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004. They dated for ten years before tying the knot in 2014, but just two years later, the actress filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences."

