Penelope Disick looks just like Kourtney Kardashian after hair transformation

Along with her sisters, Kim and Khloe, Kourtney Kardashian is a hair chameleon, regularly switching her hair from black to blonde, long to short.

After witnessing her mother undergo so many hair transformations over the years, it's no surprise that Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick, is also fond of a hair makeover now.

At 12, Penelope has been known to dabble in different looks when it comes to hair, switching from her natural dark blonde shade to a dramatic pink in the past.

Penelope Disick often changes her hair

Penelope, who is known as P and Poosh by her parents, has undergone another mane makeover recently, which her mother debuted in her family Christmas photos.

Penelope Disick's new hair

In the charming photo, Kourtney poses alongside her husband, Travis Barker, their baby son, Rocky, and Travis' kids, Atiana and Landon, as well as Penelope and her brothers, Mason and Reign Disick. Their family friend Carl Dawson is there, too.

While Mason's rare appearance garnered comments about how tall he is, we couldn't take our eyes off Penelope's new hair, which has been chopped into a razor-sharp bob.

Her slick new haircut has been cut sharply to her chin and looks super shiny and sleek – and very similar to the bob hairstyle her mother was rocking during her pregnancy.

© Instagram Penelope and Kourtney Kardashian look similar with their new bobbed hair

Kourtney has wore her naturally dark hair in a glossy dark bob, as well as bleached blonde, so is likely the inspiration behind Penelope's latest look.

© Instagram Kourtney often wears her hair in a bob

The 45-year-old has most recently grown her hair out – or perhaps had extensions woven in, because the Christmas photos see her dark locks reach down to her waist.

Another family member who has undergone a hair transformation is Penelope's aunt, model Kendall Jenner.

© Instagram Kendall Jenner has a bob currently too

Kardashian-Jenner hair transformations

She too has had her long hair snipped into a chic bob, exactly the same length as Penelope's – perhaps the two share a hairdresser?

Penelope's youngest aunt, Kylie Jenner, also revealed she had switched up her hair, sharing that for 24 hours she'd gone blonde.

© Instagram Kylie Jenner wore her hair blonde for one day

The makeup mogul posted a photo of her bleached hair on Instagram in a round-up of the year, but clearly wasn't a fan of the light side, as in less than a day, she went back to her trademark raven locks.

Kylie was known for experimenting with her hair when she was young, even wearing it teal for her sister Kim's wedding – we wonder if Penelope will follow in her aunt's rebellious footsteps when it comes to her hair…

With her teenage years fast approaching, we'll be keeping an eye on P's hair!