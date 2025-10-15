Julianne Moore says walking backwards is 'good for your body and brain' — what do the experts think?

Julianne Moore, 64, knows how to stay in shape. The Oscar-winning actress is aging gracefully, both physically and mentally. Julianne shared with People an unusual tip to keeping up with her health. "I remember I had a trainer who used to say, 'You should take the opportunity to walk backwards,'" she said, continuing: "So every once in a while, I just go ahead and walk backwards, especially up a hill, because it's so good for your body and brain, because your brain's like, 'Whoa, what's that?'"

So, is walking backwards really that good for one's body and brain? Neuroradiologist and longevity strategist Dr. Kavin Mistry told HELLO!: "Walking backwards may sound quirky, but it is actually an ancient and scientifically supported movement practice." He continued: "Walking backwards – particularly uphill – reawakens [a] primal connection. It engages muscles differently, strengthens the quadriceps and core, and enhances proprioception, which is the body's sense of position in space."

Dr. Mistry explained further: "From a primal perspective, backward walking is more than an exercise trend. It is a reminder that our bodies thrive on variety and adaptation. When we move in unfamiliar ways, the brain becomes alert, the joints stabilize through dynamic control, and the fascia rehydrates – creating youthful, elastic movement patterns."

© Instagram Julianne is incredibly fit for being in her sixth decade

According to Dr. Mistry, Julianne is onto something! He told HELLO!: "Walking backwards can help counteract one of the major hallmarks of aging: loss of balance and neuromuscular coordination. It encourages the brain and body to stay curious and adaptable – qualities at the core of healthy longevity."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Bart and Julianne have been married for 22 years

Of course, walking – either backwards or forwards – isn't the only way to age gracefully. Julianne told People that something she loves to do is try new things. "Anything that gets you out of your normal routine – meeting new people, learning a new game, a language – all of those things are things that kind of wake you up."

The actress married Bart Freundlich, 55, in 2003. They are parents to two children: Caleb, 27, and Liv, 23. Caleb is a musician who studied at NYU. Liv graduated with an English degree from Northwestern University in June 2024. "I've been bragging about Liv since the day she was born, and I'm so impressed by how well she navigates the world and how mature she is," Julianne told Harper's Bazaar in 2022.

© Getty Images for Lexus Julianne, Bart, and their daughter Liv enjoying a night on the town

Through marriage and motherhood, Julianne has realized that she has learned to take care of herself too. She told People: "You tend to take things for granted until something happens, but you also learn about the things that will ensure that you can continue to do the stuff that you care about, like exercising regularly, eating well, sleeping – all of those things that help you perform to the best of your ability."

© @juliannemoore Instagram Julianne and her lookalike son Cal

So, whether your goal is to hit 10,000 steps a day, walk for just 15 minutes, or walk backwards like Julianne, the real trick to aging gracefully is to be mindful about your every day and to try new things.