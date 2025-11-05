Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How to give yourself a 'face-lift' effect with just concealer - and look years younger
Discover the viral 'concealer face lift' hack! This simple make-up trick uses strategically placed lines to lift & define your entire face instantly

concealer face lift trick© Getty Images
By Celia Mediavilla
2 minutes ago
How many times have you heard that good make-up has the power to completely transform your face? Well, that’s not just a cliché - it turns out that it’s actually true. With the right techniques and beauty products, you can enhance your features and create a look that makes the most of your natural beauty, while concealing any blemishes or imperfections. 

In fact, there’s an easy viral make-up trick that caused a buzz on social media because it uses nothing but strategically-placed under-eye concealer to create an instant lifting effect.

With this ‘face lifting’ concealer hack (and a blending brush), you can achieve a redefined face shape effect in minutes and its a trick that works for all ages.

Want to know exactly how to do it? Read on and discover this simple but effective technique - as demonstrated by beauty influencer Veronika Pafik (@veronikapafikk) that will revolutionise your make-up routine.

How to give yourself a 'face lift' with concealer

Here's the technique - drawing lines on various sections of your face with your liquid under eye concealer - to create an instant lifting effect.

1/8

face lifting concealer trick step 1

Visually lift your cheeks with this simple step

Step 1: Just below the cheekbones

To begin transforming your face with this viral hack, you will need a liquid concealer. The trick is in the application: draw horizontal lines, but with a slight upward angle, just below your cheekbones. 

This small detail will work wonders to visually lift your cheekbones and create an immediate lifting effect.

2/8

face lifting concealer trick step 2© @veronikapafikk

Create the illusion of brighter eyes

Step 2: Outer corner of the eyes

Once you have defined your cheekbones, it is time to direct attention to your eyes. This step is especially helpful for those with hooded eyelids, as it can help create the illusion of more open and youthful eyes. To achieve this effect, simply draw a line with the concealer from the underneath the outer corner of each eye upwards, as if you were applying eyeliner.

3/8

face lifting concealer trick © @veronikapafikk

Now focus on the crease

Step 3: The eyelids

To achieve an even more pronounced lifting effect for your eyes, apply concealer just above the crease of each eyelid, following the same upward direction as the rest of the lines. With this touch, you will visually lift the eyelid and open up your gaze even further.

4/8

face lifting concealer trick © @veronikapafikk

Brows frame our eyes and influence how our facial expressions appear

Step 4: Above the brows

A key element to complete the lifting effect on the entire face is the eyebrows. By drawing the concealer line from the highest point of the each brow toward the temple, we emphasise the natural curve and create a visual lift that extends upwards.

5/8

face lifting concealer trick step 5© @veronikapafikk

Lift, define and soften

Step 5: Along the outer edge of the lips

By drawing a line of concealer underneath the corners of the lips, following the natural upward direction, you'll create an optical illusion that will lift the corners of the mouth for a softer, more youthful appearance.

6/8

face lifting concealer trick step 6© @veronikapafikk

The lines of liquid concealer act as visual guides, directing the gaze upwards

Step 6: Next to the nostrils

To help culminate this integral 'facial lift', focus your attention on the nostrils. By drawing the last upward lines from the base of the side of the nose (the 'wings'), you'll help create the illusion of a firmer and more contoured face.

7/8

face lifting concealer trick step 7 last© @veronikapafikk

We recommend using a medium-sized brush for this step

Last step: Blend

Once you've placed the lines of liquid concealer on these strategic areas of your face, it's time to blend! Gently use your medium brush to buff upward, following the direction of the lines you have drawn. This visually lifts your features.

8/8

face lifting concealer trick results.© @veronikapafikk

Voilà! The results

The final 'lifted' look

You can adapt this simple make-up technique to any occasion or style. Whether you prefer a natural, 'no make-up' look, or to layer with foundation, blush and contour, this easy concealer trick makes you instantly look more radiant.

