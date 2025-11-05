How to give yourself a 'face-lift' effect with just concealer - and look years younger

How many times have you heard that good make-up has the power to completely transform your face? Well, that’s not just a cliché - it turns out that it’s actually true. With the right techniques and beauty products, you can enhance your features and create a look that makes the most of your natural beauty, while concealing any blemishes or imperfections.

In fact, there’s an easy viral make-up trick that caused a buzz on social media because it uses nothing but strategically-placed under-eye concealer to create an instant lifting effect.

With this ‘face lifting’ concealer hack (and a blending brush), you can achieve a redefined face shape effect in minutes and its a trick that works for all ages.

Want to know exactly how to do it? Read on and discover this simple but effective technique - as demonstrated by beauty influencer Veronika Pafik (@veronikapafikk) that will revolutionise your make-up routine.

How to give yourself a 'face lift' with concealer

Here's the technique - drawing lines on various sections of your face with your liquid under eye concealer - to create an instant lifting effect.

1/ 8 Visually lift your cheeks with this simple step Step 1: Just below the cheekbones To begin transforming your face with this viral hack, you will need a liquid concealer. The trick is in the application: draw horizontal lines, but with a slight upward angle, just below your cheekbones. This small detail will work wonders to visually lift your cheekbones and create an immediate lifting effect.



2/ 8 © @veronikapafikk Create the illusion of brighter eyes Step 2: Outer corner of the eyes Once you have defined your cheekbones, it is time to direct attention to your eyes. This step is especially helpful for those with hooded eyelids, as it can help create the illusion of more open and youthful eyes. To achieve this effect, simply draw a line with the concealer from the underneath the outer corner of each eye upwards, as if you were applying eyeliner.

3/ 8 © @veronikapafikk Now focus on the crease Step 3: The eyelids To achieve an even more pronounced lifting effect for your eyes, apply concealer just above the crease of each eyelid, following the same upward direction as the rest of the lines. With this touch, you will visually lift the eyelid and open up your gaze even further.



4/ 8 © @veronikapafikk Brows frame our eyes and influence how our facial expressions appear Step 4: Above the brows A key element to complete the lifting effect on the entire face is the eyebrows. By drawing the concealer line from the highest point of the each brow toward the temple, we emphasise the natural curve and create a visual lift that extends upwards.



5/ 8 © @veronikapafikk Lift, define and soften Step 5: Along the outer edge of the lips By drawing a line of concealer underneath the corners of the lips, following the natural upward direction, you'll create an optical illusion that will lift the corners of the mouth for a softer, more youthful appearance.



6/ 8 © @veronikapafikk The lines of liquid concealer act as visual guides, directing the gaze upwards Step 6: Next to the nostrils To help culminate this integral 'facial lift', focus your attention on the nostrils. By drawing the last upward lines from the base of the side of the nose (the 'wings'), you'll help create the illusion of a firmer and more contoured face.



7/ 8 © @veronikapafikk We recommend using a medium-sized brush for this step Last step: Blend Once you've placed the lines of liquid concealer on these strategic areas of your face, it's time to blend! Gently use your medium brush to buff upward, following the direction of the lines you have drawn. This visually lifts your features.