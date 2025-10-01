Anti-ageing hairstyles to make you look younger than ever this autumn

Autumn is finally here, which means our beauty and hair routines need a little bit of sprucing up. When the weather turns colder, there is just something about giving your mane a fresh new makeover, in time for the seasonal change. Of course, it's important to remember that when having a hair overhaul, some styles can age you, which no one wants. So, we called in the professionals! "As autumn rolls in, you want updos that are easy, elegant, and resilient to weather, styles that look polished without hours of work," Paul Windle, founder of Windle London, tells HELLO!.

Here are five easy, at-home styles that can really elevate your hair game this autumn. From textured buns to high ponytails and half-knot looks, we have you covered. Also, if you don't have time to colour your hair in the season's hottest shades, dark chocolates and rich auburn hues, try one of these styles, which will still update your look, without having to visit a salon. You just need a bit of patience, some hairspray and a fair few clips…

© Getty Images This season, it's all about the relaxed look Low wispy bun with face-framing tendrils "Up-dos with loose pieces around the face are trending again, and we have many clients requesting something both relaxed and polished, explains Paul. "A low wispy bun is a definite go-to for autumn evenings; it keeps hair off your collar and neck, yet the loose tendrils give it softness, so it feels wearable and forgiving. "Start with slightly textured hair (second-day hair works well), then part hair as desired before pulling hair into a low bun at the nape, loosely securing with a hair tie or pins. Don’t aim for perfection. Gently pull out a few strands around the face to soften the look – these tendrils add romance and frame features. Use a light-hold hair spray to tame flyaways without making the bun stiff. Finish with a non-greasy shine oil or mist if needed."

© Getty Images Keep your ponytail sleek this autumn Sleek high pony with volume at the crown The 60s-retro-inspired ponytail is a big trend for autumn 2025; hairstyles with volume are making a comeback. "A sleek high ponytail gives you polish without heaviness," Paul reveals. "In autumn, when coats and scarves are a daily necessity, having your hair sleek and lifted at the crown means you stand out, yet still stay practical. "Use a smoothing serum or cream to reduce frizz, then backcomb a section at the crown to create volume. Smooth lightly over the top to avoid visible teasing, and gather all hair into a high ponytail and secure with a strong elastic. For extra hold, use a second elastic underneath."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Iconic celebrity hair transformations

© Getty Images The messy twist is elegant, yet comfortbale Messy French twist "For evenings when you want something more elevated but still quick, a messy French twist is perfect. It gives structure, but the looseness keeps it comfortable. It’s elegant without trying too hard," Paul explains. "Prep hair with a light mousse before pulling hair back into a low ponytail (without elastic), then twist the ponytail upwards, folding it in. Finish with flexible hold hairspray so the style holds but still moves."



© Getty Images This style has the best of both worlds Half-up, half-down twisted knot "Half-up twisted knots are great for daytime or a casual autumn outing - they feel elevated, but because half the hair is down, they stay relaxed and adapt well with scarves and coats," Paul adds. "Using either curls or natural texture helps; if hair is very straight, add some waves first (using a curling wand) to add body. Part the hair and take the top half (from temples or above ears), twist or braid that section, then secure at the mid-back of the head with pins or a small elastic. Leave the bottom half of hair down, with soft waves or a textured finish. Then, frame the face with a few loose sections. Use finishing spray to maintain hold, but with movement.