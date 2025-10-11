No more creased concealer: a makeup artist's trick that works no matter what your age

During stressful times in our lives, whether because of menopause, motherhood or work, getting enough rest can be a challenge. Sometimes it feels like truly getting a good night's sleep is virtually impossible. And the older you get, when we don't get enough sleep it shows on our skin. If you have more mature skin you might notice more dryness, irritation and even deeper expression lines. The area around the eyes is especially vulnerable, with dark circles and puffiness being some of the trickiest issues - and everyone wants to have brighter eyes, even if you're in your 70s or 80s.

So there are some more complex ways to try and look fresh-faced. Go to bed earlier, meditate and avoid heavy meals before bedtime. Exercise is great (although working out after 6 pm can produce adrenaline and cortisol, which are natural enemies of sleep.)

Sound like too much? Well, this is quicker: battle dark circles with a combination of skincare products and makeup.

Here we're showing you an easy routine that will help keep your concealer from creasing, ensuring a flawless look no matter what your age.

Prep your undereye

Lack of sleep means dryness around your eyes and deeper lines and wrinkles - that is, two things that are going to cause your under eye concealer to crease almost immediately.

© Getty Images Under eye masks are key to prep your skin, especially if you have fine lines and wrinkles

"If the area is dry, concealer alone won’t help. If we apply [makeup] to an undernourished canvas, it's a recipe for quickly-fading coverage and a less-than-flawless finish," says celebrity make-up artist David Deibis, official MUA for Perricone MD Spain. That’s why it is so important to prep your skin beforehand with an eye cream for a good dose of hydration, which will also help combat signs of tiredness.

If you apply concealer to dry skin, it's a recipe for quickly-fading coverage and a less-than-flawless finish

If your skin is dry, choose a richer cream; if it's oily, opt for a gel or water-based formula created for oily skin. "Since concealer tends to dry, don't be afraid to give the area more hydration than you think it needs,” says Marta Agustí, dermocosmetic director of Omorovicza. "Even if you think a cream is heavier or oilier than your skin needs, it's probably actually going to work better as a base before you apply your concealer."

There's an extra moisturising step that really works: hydrogel eye patches, the celebrity must-have for skin prep before stepping onto the red carpet. Packed with hydrating, clarifying and illuminating ingredients, they can give you instant results to help reduce the appearance of puffiness and fine lines.

© Getty Images If you have mature skin, skip the 'baking' trend - it can enhance dryness, making creasing even more noticeable

To bake, or not to bake?

One of the viral techniques that promises to completely cover dark circles is baking, which consists of applying a layer of translucent powder after concealer. You then leave it for a few minutes to absorb any oils that will cause your eye makeup to smudge before gently removing the excess with a brush.

Baking, though, isn't for everyone - it's a technique more geared toward skin that has no (or barely noticeable) expression lines. "Since translucent powder absorbs the moisture from the concealer, it can enhance your dryness, making creasing even more noticeable," explains Deibis.

Instead of concealer, you can apply a foundation under your eyes that gives you the type of coverage you need; it tends to be much more moisturising and nourishing

One of the make-up artist's solutions is to find tailor-made formulas for those of us with fine lines and wrinkles. "In those cases, I turn to newer products that achieve the same immediate effect as translucent powders, but the difference is that they provide hydration, so the eye area stays moisturised and flawless.”

Less is more if you have fine lines and wrinkles

If the appearance of your fine lines isn't lessened even with ultra-nourishing eye creams or hydrating powders, his advice is to simplify your makeup routine as much as possible.

© Getty Images Don't go overboard with the concealer if you have fine lines

"Instead of concealer, apply a foundation [under your eyes] that gives you the type of coverage you need. Foundation tends to be much more moisturising and nourishing, and the effect is usually even better. In fact, I’m using less and less concealer these days."

Another expert trick is to apply a very small amount of product, using your fingertips instead of a brush or sponge to blend, which helps keep the look smooth and not crease in your fine lines and wrinkles.