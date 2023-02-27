Princess Kate's close friendship with Crown Princess Mary and more European royals The Princess of Wales has met many of the European royals

The Princess of Wales has met thousands of officials, dignitaries and heads of state from all over the world, including members of the European royal households.

Kate, 41, was reunited with Crown Princess Mary last February as she carried out a solo visit to Denmark. See their sweet interaction from Kate's trip in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate reunites with Crown Princess Mary in Denmark

The European royals often attend major events such as weddings and state funerals, and many will be invited to King Charles's coronation on 6 May.

HELLO! takes a closer look at the Princess of Wales's closest friendships with her fellow royal ladies of Europe.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark

Kate first met Mary in 2011

The royal ladies first met during the then-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's visit to Denmark in 2011, and Crown Princess Mary and her husband, Crown Prince Frederik, also joined William and Kate at Royal Ascot in 2016.

Kate and Mary have similar interests, with the Crown Princess establishing her own foundation to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children in 2007.

Kate joined forces with Mary in Denmark in 2022

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021, which focuses on the impact of the early years on later life.

As well as both being mothers, Kate and Mary also have similar taste in fashion, with the royal women favouring designers such as Emilia Wickstead, Erdem and Jenny Packham.

The British and Danish royal families share close ties, with the late Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Margrethe being third cousins, as they are both descendants from Queen Victoria and King Christian IX of Denmark.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

Kate was pregnant with Louis on her royal tour of Sweden in 2018

The heir to the Swedish throne and her husband, Prince Daniel, were among the royal guests at William and Kate's 2011 wedding.

Since then, the couples have been reunited on the Waleses' tour of Sweden and Norway in 2018.

The pair seem to share a warm friendship

Kate was pictured greeting Victoria warmly as they carried out joint engagements in Stockholm.

The royal ladies also share similar interests in their work, with Victoria and Daniel setting up their foundation after their marriage in 2010, which aims to prevent social isolation and promote good health among children and young people in Sweden.

While Kate is mum to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, Victoria has children of a similar age, with Princess Estelle having turned 11 last week, and Prince Oscar set to celebrate his seventh birthday on 2 March.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands

Kate with the Dutch king and queen at the Order of Garter service 2019

While William and Kate are yet to carry out a joint visit to the Netherlands, the couple seem to share a warm rapport with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

Kate's first ever solo overseas trip was Holland in 2016, where she had an audience with the king, but before that she was joined by Maxima at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London's Whitehall in 2015.

The two royal couples at Royal Ascot 2019

And it seems that the pair must have hit it off after a state banquet for the Dutch king and queen in 2018 because Kate and Maxima were spotted chatting animatedly and laughing together when they were reunited at the Order of the Garter service in 2019.

Just a day later, William and Kate were joined at Royal Ascot by Willem-Alexander and Maxima, with the foursome pictured huddled together and deep in conversation on the race track. Bring on a royal visit to the Netherlands, we say!

