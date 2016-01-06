Holly Willoughby reveals how to recreate her hair's blonde hues

Holly Willoughby has revealed how she maintains her hair's gorgeous blonde hues. The 34-year-old gave her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her beauty regime as she gave her hair colour a boost to welcome in the new year.

Holly shared a quirky selfie on Instagram of herself with wet hair moments after having applied a fresh layer of hair dye to touch up her roots, while pouting next to the bottle. "Kiss those Christmas roots goodbye! Xxx," she quipped in the caption shared with her 198,000 followers.

A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 4, 2016 at 6:40am PST

Just a few hours later, the TV presenter once again took to the social media website, this time sharing a photo of her final look, her hair blow dried and worn down in a sleek, loose style.

Holly also embraced one of the biggest make-up trends of the season, ditching the eyeliner in favour of a touch of mascara only. "All lashes no liner!!!" she captioned the second photo. "And… No roots! Ta @patsyoneillmakeup xxx."

A photo posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Jan 5, 2016 at 1:52am PST

It's not the first time that the mother-of-three has shared a sneak peek at her hair and make-up routines. Just a few weeks ago, she shared a short video which gave a quick overview of herself getting her make-up done with make-up artist Patricia O'Neill helping the star to enhance her natural beauty before presenting This Morning. The short clip showed Holly sitting patiently as her make-up was applied, her hair swept into large rollers to achieve her trademark sleek style.

Last year marked a particularly memorable moment for Holly, as she met the Duchess of Cambridge at the Fostering Excellence Awards, which Kate attended as a royal guest of honour. Holly, who was hosting the event, revealed that it was a dream come true as she is a "huge fan" of the stylish royal.

A video posted by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Dec 15, 2015 at 3:15am PST

"It was very exciting," said Holly. "You know I always speak about her an awful lot, I'm a huge fan of hers and my mum was with me, and she was just so amazing. I know they always say don't meet the people you hold up high, but I have to say, she didn't disappoint. She spent a very long time going around every table talking to people."

