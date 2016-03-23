Khloé Kardashian reveals her hairstylist tried to dissuade her from getting a bob

Khloé Kardashian floored fans when she unveiled a sleek new bob last year, but it turns out the star's makeover almost didn't happen. The 31-year-old revealed that when she asked hairstylist Jen Atkin to chop her tresses, the hair guru initially refused.

Khloé revealed that Jen Atkin didn't want her to initially cut her hair

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star explained that when she chose to go for a new look, she had been spending her time at the hospital with Lamar Odom, explaining she was "over everything" including her hair.

"She was like, 'I am not cutting your hair when you're this emotional!'" she told Us Weekly. "I was like, 'If you don't do it, I'm doing it myself!' and she was like, 'I'll be right over!'"

The bold decision paid off, with Khloé receiving endless compliments from her fans when she was spotted first rocking the sleek shoulder-length style while attending sister Kim Kardashian's baby shower last year, a few weeks before Kim gave birth to her and rapper husband Kanye West's second child Saint West.

Khloé confessed that while she had never thought about straying from her long, wavy tresses, she's happy that she went for the drastic makeover.

The reality TV star admitted she finds short hair "super chic"

"I think it feels super chic and it's different," she said. "I never imagined I would ever want short hair."

The reality TV star recently opened up about her looks, addressing speculation that she had undergone plastic surgery on her face. "Let me set the record straight, once and for all: I haven't had any fillers or done any plastic surgery," she wrote on her eponymous website.

"I don't need work on my face just yet because I have an amazing make-up team. Their contour game is so on point that I feel like I get a nose job every single day – and I love it!"

However, the blonde beauty admitted that she won't rule out plastic surgery completely, and was open to considering it in the future.

"I'm going to get fillers eventually – that's the procedure when I want to do when it's time," she revealed. "But I don't think I have wrinkles right at this moment."