The Duchess of Cambridge is back - and stuns with copper low lights The wife of Prince William looks better than ever

Kate is back with a bang, and a new hair do! The Duchess of Cambridge made her return from maternity leave on Tuesday afternoon,with a visit to a forest school in London. Kate - whose youngest child Prince Louis is just over five months old - met with youngsters at the Paddington Recreation Ground in London. We are used to seeing the royal in a variety of tailored outfits, so today's attire was quite the change. The 36-year-old may have been dressed down, but there was no denying how elegant she looked. We did notice a change in her famous mane - it appeared that she had added some copper low lights to her tresses with a fair few inches taken off. What a goregous look for Autumn!

Duchess Kate appears to have had a few subtle low lights

Prince William's wife looked in great spirits as she saw how the Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden is helping children's emotional and physical well-being.

Kate dressed down in her favourite boots from Penelope Chilvers and Zara jeans

She joined in with sessions and heard from instructors about the beneficial effects of an outdoor education. The forest school had an impressive 5,500 visits by schoolchildren from across Westminster and neighbouring boroughs last year, and its aim is to give inner city children the chance to engage with the natural world.

Kate famously supports a number of mental health charities and initiatives and is hugely passionate about offering children early social and emotional support. After a similar visit last year to see gardening projects at a primary school in south-west London, the mother-of-three told pupils she had "fond memories" of being outdoors as a child, and was passing that passion on to her own children.

Although the royal has been seen at a number of special events including the RAF centenary, Trooping the Colour, Wimbledon, and of course - her brother-in-law Prince Harry's wedding in May - this is her first official solo engagement since Louis' arrival on 23 April.

