Olly Murs shocks fans after cutting off trademark quiff What have you done, Olly?

He's known for his voluminous quiff, but Olly Murs shocked fans after he appeared to chop off his locks on Wednesday. The X Factor runner-up posted a photo of his dramatic new haircut on Instagram, writing: "@mellissabrown's had a stinker!!! #RIPQuiff." Olly pulled a surprised and horrified expression as he ruffled his hands through his short hair.

"Omg I really hope ur just kidding," one fan replied, while a second posted: "Please tell me this is a joke." A third called Olly out, writing: "Don't believe you lol! You do know it's not April 1st right lol!!! I've screenshot and zoomed in and it's just wet and combed over back!!! You'd never do that just as you're about to record a TV special."

Thankfully, the singer was just messing around with fans, as his next Instagram posts showed his normal 'do. Olly filmed a hilarious video, teasing his followers as he sported a fake accent and said: "You guys are so stupid. You think I haven't got a quiff no more? Don't be silly. The quiff is still here, oh yeah, have a good day!"

HELLO! recently caught up with Olly on the red carpet. Speaking at the GQ Awards, the Essex lad revealed his admiration for Prince Harry. "My man of the year would have to be Prince Harry. I think, what an amazing guy he is. I just love him as a person I really do, I think he's such a cool, lovely guy and he's so honest," Olly explained. "Every time you hear an interview with him he speaks the truth, he's just such a lovely, lovely guy."

Olly Murs chats to us at the GQ Awards:

Unfortunately, Harry wasn't around to meet Olly at the event, but his father the Prince of Wales was a special guest. Charles gave an amusing speech while picking up the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from the glossy magazine, admitting he thought he'd been awarded a fashion prize initially! "When I was first told of GQ magazine's wish to give me a Man Of The Year award I felt sure it must have been some kind of mistake," he said. "I thought it must be some sort of ill-deserved fashion award. Particularly as in fashion terms I'm like a stopped clock. In other words I'm fashionable once every 25 years."

