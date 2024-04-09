Maya Jama stuns in corset and chic micro fringe to promote upcoming secret project

Another day, another Maya Jama 'lewk' we can't get enough of.

The British TV presenter has continuously worn the chicest looks with the coolest twist, from combining sheer dressing and cowgirlcore to the Mugler mini dress she wore to present Comic Relief and providing summer holiday inspo with her itsy bitsy bikinis, her wardrobe is proof she is one 2024's most stylish It-girls.

Now the 29-year-old has perfected the corset trend in a stunning satin mini to announce she has "Something exciting coming soon .."

© Instagram / @mayajama Maya shared her corset mini dress look on Instagram

Maya shared images on Instagram wearing a soft gold dress that took the term 'figure-hugging' to new heights, accentuating her hourglass physique.

Corset style clothing has been firmly on A-list fashion agendas in 2024 - from Florence Pugh at the BAFTAs to Victoria Beckham's daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz at...well... any given moment, if you want to try the vintage-inspired trend, there is no time like the present.

"The emphasis is firmly on the hourglass silhouette," says Hello! Fashion's Orin Carlin, "and for this season designers are favouring a more structural approach. Steeped in history, keep an eye out for boning and criss-cross lace-up styles."

© Instagram / @mayajama The images were from behind-the-scenes of a new project, set to be announced shortly

Maya is as experimental with her hair as she is with her sartorial agenda, and tried out 2024's biggest hair trend of the year so far - the micro fringe.

Catapulted into the spotlight by Zendaya at Paris Couture Week back in January, other celebrities including Maura Higgins swiftly followed suit.

© Getty Zendaya spearheaded the micro fringe at couture week

"Sweeping Farrah Fawcett curtain bangs dominated the hair-scape last year thanks to the likes of the Princess of Wales," Beauty Editor Lily Worcester previously told Hello! Fashion, "However, Zendaya's jellyfish haircut complete with a short sharp micro fringe at Schiaparelli’s couture show marks a more daring direction for fringes in 2024."

As always Maya's entire look was completely on-trend, and considering how stylish her BTS shots are, we're eagerly awaiting to hear exactly what her new project is...