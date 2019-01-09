Has David Beckham had hair growth treatment? See the before and after pics The former footballer has a youthful new look…

David Beckham is undoubtedly one of the most handsome men in the world with an army of fans. He's loves to experiment with his hairstyles and over the years we've seen the former England footballer showcase every look going: spiky, shaved, Mohawk, bleached, long – you name it, he's tried it. So it comes as no surprise to us that the husband of Victoria Beckham would want to maintain those gorgeous locks. And when David stepped out on 7 January to attend a GQ dinner, his hairstyle looked a little different from a few months ago. His receding hairline seems to have vanished!

David's hairline back in August 2018

Back in August 2018, the star sported a shaved head with a noticeable receding hairline, which is not uncommon at the age of 43. Fast forward to January 2019 and the father-of-four appears to have a much fuller head of hair. Photographed at the Brasserie of Light in London's Selfridges with wife Victoria and GQ Editor Dylan Jones, David's hair seems to be much fuller at the front.

David's hair on 7 January 2019

Is it possible that the famous dad has undergone a hair regrowth treatment or is his new darker hair colour and longer length playing a trick on our eyes? He certainly has the means to seek out the latest hair treatments should he wish to.

Speaking to online magazine Into the Gloss in November 2018, David gave us an insight into his hairstyles. "I have some amazing guys - Ken Paves and [Syd Hayes] - that really guide me on how my hair should look. But if I’m doing a crew cut, I’ll do it myself." On his current style, he added: "I’m keeping [this haircut] for now. You know, I’m 43 years old and I can’t do what I used to do when I was 23!"

Loading the player...

What do you think HELLO! readers… Is DB's new hair look a case of clever styling or has someone paid a trip to a clinic?

