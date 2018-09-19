﻿
Fiona Ward
Queen Letizia of Spain just debuted a dramatic new hairstyle – and we love it! The monarch, who has opted to wear her hair past her shoulders for some time now, has cropped it back into a much shorter bob, showing off the sleek new crop at an event in Madrid. Letizia generally opts for a long bob as her go-to look, but it seems that she's gone slightly shorter for the new season – and very on-trend too, since a host of stars have also chosen shorter styles of late.

Queen Letizia's chic new 'do (Image: Getty)

Earlier in September, in a series of appearances in Covadonga with her family, Letizia showed off a much longer hairstyle, with wavy texture and some sunkissed pieces. And as well as her new cut, it looks like she's chosen to go a little darker with her base for autumn – though she's kept her signature blonde highlights.

Royal haircuts are clearly a big deal – remember when Duchess Kate stepped out with a shiny new 'lob' at 2017's Wimbledon tournament? Or her retro faux bob at the later-that-year Remembrance Sunday Service? Don’t even get us started on the ultra-chic grown-out fringe she rocked back in 2015.

Showing off a longer style earlier this month (Image: Getty)

This isn't the first time Letizia has experimented with a shorter length, either. In April 2015, she went for an even more dramatic crop, chopping her hair to just below her ears in a straight and sleek style. She kept the striking look for a few months, but did begin growing it out again by the end of the year, so perhaps that's why she's stuck to a more accessible style this time around.

Of course, the Spanish royal is well-known for her contemporary style, and her chic new bob is the perfect accompaniment. In fact, she recently stepped out wearing a very modern pair of cuff-style earrings – the ideal accessory for a shorter 'do. It's as if she planned it…

