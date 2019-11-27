John Barrowman stunned his fans when he recently appeared on I'm A Celebrity Extra Camp, unveiling a bold new look. The 52-year-old debuted a cropped, grey style on the show – a marked difference from his usual thick, dark hair, which he wore styled to the side. Viewers were left divided by his new look, with some describing him as a "silver fox", while others felt the grey hair "aged" him. Appearing on The One Show on Tuesday, the star finally addressed the furore surrounding his new do. "It's interesting because I put out some stuff on social media. I wore a hat for a little while… I went back into the I'm A Celebrity jungle about a week ago, and I revealed it," he explained. "The press thought, 'There's something wrong with him. He's ill.'

John Barrowman appeared on The One Show this week

"I'm like, really? I just cut my hair. I just wanted a change. I've been dyeing my hair since I've been in my twenties. I wanted to go with the silver fox!" The Torchwood star continued: "There have been a couple of people who have said, 'Oh, go back to the dark hair'. Listen, if I can I will. You can colour your hair anytime. Let's just let this grow out a bit. I'm going to let it grow and see how it looks."

MORE: Meet Dancing on Ice star John Barrowman's husband Scott Gill

The star was a runner-up in the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity

John famously took part in the 2018 series of I'm A Celebrity, and proved a big hit with viewers, eventually coming in third place behind Emily Atack and winner Harry Redknapp. Speaking on Extra Camp about the 2019 contestants, John said he hopes to see the stars open up a bit more. "I think we need to experience them.. I don’t really want to say more relatable?... Maybe a little more vulnerable – sometimes they are a little shy, maybe too strong," he said. "I would like to see them out of their comfort zone, maybe some more tears!"