Jamie Oliver is no stranger to hair transformations, sporting everything from an impressive quiff to a fashion-forward Mohican style over the years - and now his son River is taking after him!

READ: 6 times celebrity chefs have caused chaos on TV

The celebrity chef, who is self-isolating with his wife Jools and their five children, shared a picture of his three-year-old after he had raided his parent's beauty cabinet. "Morning! Someone found the hairspray," Jamie captioned the photo, which showed River grinning with his blonde hair standing on end in every direction, seemingly defying gravity.

Jamie was shocked to see River's new hairstyle

While the doting dad appeared to be very shocked by his little boy's new hairstyle, it is not the first time River has chosen a high volume look - so perhaps this is his new favourite hair! In April, Jamie found a sweet way to put a smile on his followers' faces amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 45-year-old shared a series of adorable pictures of himself and his youngest son rocking matching hairstyles!

Jamie and River both sported the same hair back in April

"Today is a good hair day!!! This might make you smile.... keep swiping threw for a giggle," he wrote alongside the photos. Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to comment on the sweet snaps, with Juliet Sear writing: "Bless him he's rocking the Troll vibes!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jools Oliver shares the most adorable video of River singing

The adorable new picture comes shortly after Jamie left fans confused when River made a guest appearance during a recent cooking tutorial. Taking to his Instagram page, Jamie was showing his followers how to make the perfect summer frittata when he said: "So me and Tesco wanted to help you guys get some beautiful veg-packed lunches." The simple comment caused many of his fans to think that River's name was, in fact, Tesco. "OMG I thought for a second your child was called Tesco!" one wrote, and another slightly sleepy Instagram user noted: "I'm that tired that when he said Tesco, I thought he meant his little boy was called Tesco."

MORE: Jamie Oliver's son Buddy, 9, praised for cooking barbecue chicken lollipops