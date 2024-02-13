Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's mini-me daughter, 10, rocks purple hair for ultra-rare appearance

Channing Tatum made a rare appearance with his mini-me daughter, Everly, recently – and she looked so cool rocking purple hair.

The 10-year-old beamed for the camera as she joined her dad at the premiere of the anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba -To The Hashira Training in New York City on Saturday.

Everly appears to be a huge fan of the show as she emulated the character Shinobu Kocho's costume and added a dark wig with bright purple ends to the outfit.

Channing also dressed for the occasion and wore a green-and-black checkered sweater that looked very similar to the costume of the character Tanjiro Kamado.

The Magic Mike actor shares his only child with his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. The former couple welcomed their daughter in 2013 and have been amicably co-parenting her since their 2018 split.

© Getty Images Everly looked so cool with her purple hair

In January 2023, Channing opened up about their "super scary" divorce, which was finalized in 2019, revealing that he and Jenna simply "grew apart" over the years.

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart," he told Vanity Fair.

"I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different."

© Instagram Channing shares Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan

Admitting becoming parents to Everly highlighted their differences as a couple, Channing explained: "When you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you.

"Because it is screaming at you all day long," he added. "How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

Channing and Jenna met on the set of the film Step Up in 2006 and married in 2009. Describing their initial separation, he said: "In the beginning, it was super scary and terrifying. Your life just turns on its axis.

© Getty Channing and Jenna were married for nine years

"This whole plan that you had literally just turns into sand and goes through your fingers and you're just like, 'Oh... What now?'"

However, the actor has since been able to find a silver lining in their divorce. "It was probably exactly what I needed," he confessed.

"I don't think I would've ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next."

Jenna and Channing split in 2018

Channing is now dating Zoe Kravitz and the couple has been in a relationship since 2021.

Early last year, he admitted he couldn't see himself getting married again, telling VF: "Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist."

© MEGA Zoe was pictured wearing a ring on her engagement finger in Ocotber

His opinion appears to have changed though as he is now reportedly engaged to The Batman star after popping the question in late 2023.

Neither of them has confirmed the news, but Zoe was pictured with a massive rock on her engagement finger while attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in October.

© James Devaney Channing and Zoe have been dating since 2021

Zoe also prefers to keep her personal life private, but she did call Channing a "wonderful human" during an interview with GQ in 2022.

"He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do," she said of their relationship.

"We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

