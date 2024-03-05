Celeb kids with wild unruly hair: Carrie Johnson, Jamie Oliver & more candid photos

Whether they normally sport long curls or short straight styles, celebrity children have had their moments when their hair just doesn't want to be tamed. And we can all relate to that!

While the likes of Carrie Johnson and Vogue Williams often look flawless with their perfectly preened locks, they have revealed the realities of home life as parents, including their kids' natural, adorable hairstyles. From Kourtney Kardashian's son's breakfast 'do and Jamie Oliver's twinning locks with his son, we've rounded up some famous kids who have sported cute wild hair.

Carrie Johnson's son Wilfred © Instagram Many fans have pointed out that Carrie and Boris Johnson's eldest son Wilfred bears a strong resemblance to his father, especially when it comes to his wild blonde hair. The little boy showed off his enviably thick tresses swept across his head as he picked blackberries.

Carrie Johnson's baby Frankie And unruly hair runs in the family! The former British Prime Minister and his wife's youngest son Frankie looked adorable with his hair seemingly defying gravity in this snap.

Stacey Solomon's daughter Rose © Instagram While Stacey Solomon's eldest children Leighton, Zachary and Rex have chosen short hairstyles that are easier to maintain, Belle has been blessed with beautiful natural curls that can't always be tamed in the wind.

Jamie Oliver's son River Jamie Oliver and his lookalike son River, then three, had a twinning father-son moment as they sported hilariously spikey hair that stood on end back in 2020. He joked: "Today is a good hair day!!!! This might make you smile.....keep swiping [through] for a giggle."

Charley Webb's son Bowie All three of Charley Webb and her ex Matthew Wolfenden's sons Buster, Bowie and Ace have enviable long hair. While it often falls in effortless waves past their shoulders, one snap showed it can be unruly when tied into a bun, with spiky ends and baby strands breaking free.

Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia © Instagram Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's daughter Mia has poker-straight hair, which her parents often style in cute pigtails and half ponytails. But the adorable little girl isn't immune to static hair, with her baby strands escaping their hair ties.

Vogue Williams' baby Otto They may have been blessed with a full head of lusciously thick hair, but that just means it's harder for Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews to tame Gigi, Theodore and Otto's locks. How cute is this snap of baby Otto snuggling up to his brother in bed with his mop of hair standing in spiky straight strands?

Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign © Instagram Even celebrity kids like Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign aren't immune to the odd frizzy hair day! Making breakfast in his pyjamas, his usually sleek long hair had not yet been styled ready for the day.

