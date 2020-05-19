Dermot O'Leary makes frank confession about marriage ahead of welcoming first child The TV presenter and his producer wife tied the knot in 2012

Dermot O'Leary has given a very candid account of what marriage means to him. The 46-year-old, who is married to TV and film producer Dee Koppang, confessed it takes a lot of compromising to make the relationship work. During a recent Q&A with the Sunday Times, the presenter said: "No marriage is perfect. From the start, we gave each other a lot of slack and compromised."

WATCH: Dermot O'Leary with his wife Dee after they shared their baby news

"This person's your best friend," he added. "Try not to give them a hard time. It's down to letting someone still have an active life individually. It's about being there when you need to be there." Dermot has been in a relationship with his wife Dee for over 18 years. The couple wed in September 2012 at St Mary's Church in Chiddingstone, and in February, they announced that they were expecting their first child together.

"I've matured in my forties," explained Dermot. "I'm a late bloomer. I've learnt not to sweat the small stuff, stop chasing your tail, enjoy the small pleasures. If you're not feeling that in your forties, then you're probably a psychopath."

The celebrity couple married in 2012

Last month, Dermot revealed his wife's due date as he told BBC radio listeners that he was really "excited" at the prospect of becoming a father. During a chat with singer Guy Garvey on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 breakfast show, the host revealed that they are due to welcome their baby in a matter of weeks. "End of June, sort of early July-ish. That's exciting isn't it?" gushed Dermot. "I can't wait!"

Both Dermot and Dee shared their baby joy back in February. At the time, the expectant mother revealed their struggle to get pregnant, describing the journey as a "rocky road". In a heartfelt Instagram post, Dee wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."

