Bradley Walsh talks worrying health scare The Breaking Dad star has opened up about how he has given up alcohol and carbs

Bradley Walsh has opened up about how he had a health scare which led him to drastically change his diet, including giving up alcohol and carbs.

Chatting to The Sun, the Breaking Dad star explained: "I was a time bomb. I produce too much cholesterol. It’s a silent killer. My heart guy said, 'Look, Brad, you need to get fit.' I had a hang-up because my father, Daniel, died at the age of 59. I had it in the back of my mind that I just had to get past my dad’s age. So turning 60 was a bit of a milestone."

Bradley opened up about quitting alcohol

He continued: "I was 33 when he passed away. I’d just done the Royal Variety Show performance which helped launch my career, but my dad died from heart failure two weeks after that and never got to see it. Once you know it’s hereditary, you start having regular tests. Of course it’s a concern... I thought, 'Oh crikey, I’m gonna be bang in trouble here if I don’t lose the weight and start dealing with this'. I decided to get consciously stuck in. So, touch wood, I will be okay."

Bradley and his son Barney will return in a special series of Breaking Dad, which shows never-before-seen moments from the pair's travels to America. In episode five, the pair will play ice hockey on Lake Placid before staying at the Trapp Family Lodge and trying their hand at dog sledding.

Speaking about how one activity on the show made them ill, Barney said on This Morning: "There was one point that I thought I’d taken it too far. I had to do the activity first and I was like, 'Wow, this is tough.'" Bradley added: "It actually made us ill for a couple of days didn’t it? It actually made us ill."