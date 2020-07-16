Kelly Ripa transforms her hair for latest TV appearance – and it looks great! The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been co-hosting the show at home in New York

Kelly Ripa has experimented with many different hairstyles over the years, but normally wears her hair down in loose waves on the days she presents Live with Kelly and Ryan. However, on Wednesday's show, the TV personality showcased a new style – and she looked great! The Hope and Faith actress wore her hair in a half-updo which was styled in a middle parting and worn straight. Fans adored her look, with one writing alongside a clip of her on the show's Instagram page: "Kelly Ripa looks more beautiful everyday!" while another added: "Kelly's look today is incredible." A third added: "Kelly you look really pretty today."

Kelly Ripa showcased a new hairstyle on Live with Kelly and Ryan

During the past few months, Kelly and her co-host Ryan Seacrest have been presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan from their respective homes. For part of the lockdown, the mother-of-three and her family were quarantined in the Caribbean, having found themselves unable to get back from their after travel restrictions were implemented during their holiday.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos at their home in New York

Kelly is now back in New York, and has been sharing glimpses inside her stunning Manhattan townhouse during episodes of the morning TV show. Recently, she gave a look inside the family's stunning garden, which has a manicured lawn, as well as a patio with a seating area.

The All My Children actress has been isolating with husband Mark Consuelos and their children Michael, Lola and Joaquin. On Tuesday's show, Kelly admitted that it had been the first time in a while that her kids had spent a long period of time living with their dad, as Mark is often away travelling for work. As a result, he is regarded as the "favourite parent" as he doesn't discipline them or implement rules as often.

Kelly recently admitted Mark was the favourite parent

When asked by Ryan whether she was the favourite parent, Kelly replied: "Mark's the favourite parent." She explained: "Well, first of all, this is the first time the kids have lived with him for an extended period of time. So maybe by the end of the lockdown we will be equal. But for years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

