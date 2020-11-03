Kate Hudson transforms her hair and fans can’t get enough of her new look The actress shaved her head in 2017

Kate Hudson is the queen of top knots so when she shared a video of herself on Instagram with sleek, long hair fans loved it.

The Iactress, 41, posted a video explaining voting rights but many of her followers were mesmerised by how amazing her hair looked.

Instead of wearing it tied back, Kate had her locks cascading over her shoulders and it looked longer than ever.

"Wow your hair, it looks so great down," wrote one follower, while another said: "Loving the new length!"

The busy mum-of-three is more often seen with her blonde tresses piled on top of her head in a fashionable bun or with gentle beachy waves.

Kate is no stranger to switching up her look though and even got a buzz cut for her role in the movie, Sister.

Kate's hair looked longer than ever

"The shaved head was awesome," she said at a London event for her Fabletics brand.

"I didn't think I’d love it so much. The connection to it [her hair] was powerful and I wasn’t prepared for that. It’s so liberating."

She’d even encourage other women to do the same.

"If you’ve got the guts to do it, do it," she added.

Kate has been keeping busy during the COVID-19 lockdown promoting her activewear line, looking after her three children and getting to spend some quality time with her mum, Goldie Hawn.

Her brother, Oliver Hudson, has been spending quarantine at a family home in the mountains with his wife and children.

Kate normally wears her hair up

Although he was recently left home alone, leading to a hilarious social media exchange with his sister.

The actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his meal for one, featuring a Hungry-Man Selects box and numerous bottles of alcohol laid out on the table.

"I had one of those great meals last night," he wrote in the caption, hilariously tagging Gordon Ramsay and Chef Thomas Keller.

However, his younger sister was one of the first to comment on his meal choice, writing: "Get out of Pa's liquor cabinet! You're 44!"

