Kelly Ripa delights fans with jaw-dropping holiday photos featuring Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is dreaming of a summer holiday

Kelly Ripa is missing husband Mark Consuelos, who is currently working in Vancouver to film the latest series of Riverdale, while the rest of the family remain in New York.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took a trip down memory lane on Monday, sharing some pictures from a family holiday in Mexico, prior to the pandemic.

The Hope and Faith actress was pictured relaxing in a beach hut with Mark, who was smoking a cigar. In another image, Mark was seen lounging by a picturesque pool, which was surrounded by palm trees and looked out to the sea.

VIDEO: Inside Kelly Ripa's incredible garden in the Hamptons

In the caption, Kelly wrote: "Because they're all throwbacks now, I give you my forever MC @instasuelos. Take us away baby."

Fans were quick to comment on the pictures, with one writing: "This spot looks incredible!" while another wrote: "You guys are the most adorable couple." A third added: "I love how much you love your husband."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos during a holiday in Mexico

The TV personality has been away from Mark since September, and the couple are counting down the days until they can reunite.

The actor is used to working away from his family, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, this is the first time he has been unable to go back and visit them at the weekends.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shared a poolside snapshot of her husband

Kelly admitted it was a new dynamic for the family when they were all at home together during the lockdown, and that they all enjoyed spending quality time together.

The All My Children star shares children Michael, Lola and Joaquin with Mark, who she met on the set of the popular sitcom.

Kelly and Mark are missing each other during their time apart

During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that during her children's childhood, Mark was always considered the "fun parent" due to him coming home at the weekends with airport gifts, while she was associated with discipline.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

She said: "For years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

