Kelly Ripa has jet-black hair for anniversary celebration - and you have to see it! She looked like a different woman

Where did Kelly Ripa's blonde hair go?

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host ditched her trademark locks for a jet-black hairdo to ring in a very special anniversary.

Kelly, 50, appeared on her show’s Instagram feed sporting long hair and a very gothic transformation as she celebrated 30 years with Disney.

But before you worry Kelly's waved goodbye to blonde forever, she was only in costume in the throwback photo shared by the show.

The star was dressed up as her wild-child character, Vaughan Santos, from All My Children alongside some of her former cast members and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest - before social distancing was even a thing.

On Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday Kelly raised a glass to the company who she has been with for three decades and celebrated the milestone with a giant cake on-air too.

Kelly dressed as her character from All My Children

She thanked Disney on her own Instagram page as well and wrote: "Thank you @disney for 30 magical years! My longest relationship by far. I became an adult here. I made a family here.

"The friends I've made along the way became family too, and a very special shoutout to YOU! Yes you. Thank you for tuning in all these years and welcoming me into your homes.

"It's an honor I don’t take for granted. Not for one second.Thank you! Yes YOU!"

Kelly has been with Disney for 30 years

Kelly not only launched her career on the soap, she also found love with her now-husband, Mark Consuelos, who starred on the show too.

They've been married for 24 years and have three children, Joaquin, 17, Lola, 19, and Michael, 23, together.

Mark couldn't be there to celebrate his wife's anniversary with Disney as he's currently filming his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver, while Kelly remains in New York.

