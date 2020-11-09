Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme's new hairstyle makes her look just like her famous mum The Hustlers actress shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez has been embracing her naturally wavy hair during the pandemic, which her daughter Emme, 12, has inherited.

And the Hustler's star's daughter looked almost identical to her famous mum in a new family photo posted on social media over the weekend, showing Emme rocking a bob as she posed with her twin brother Max and soon-to-be stepdad Alex Rodriguez.

Just weeks earlier, J-Lo had been pictured with a similarly short hairstyle during a beach photoshoot, which had been shared by her hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Jennifer has kept her twins out of the spotlight during their childhood but now that they are older, the proud mum occasionally shares photos of them on Instagram.

Emme has also been making a name for herself in her own right, both through her singing and writing abilities.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme with a cool new haircut

The pre-teen joined her famous mum on stage at the SuperBowl half time show in February, and also featured in several of the star's shows during her It's My Party world tour in 2019.

Recalling the special moment, Jennifer told Entertainment Tonight shortly afterwards: "I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well. I got choked up and she was fine."

J-Lo recently rocked a similar hairstyle during a beach photoshoot

The star also modestly said that Emme has inherited her singing from her dad, Marc Anthony.

Most recently, Emme released her debut children's book, Lord Help Me, which hit the shelves at the end of September.

Emme with her twin brother Max

The 12-year-old took part in a number of interviews after the book's release, giving an insight into her family life with her famous parents.

While talking to Mario Lopez for Access, Emme praised her mum and dad, telling him: "My parents are incredibly proud of me. Extremely. And my mum helped me, she's supported me in every way possible.

Emme recently released her debut book, Lord Help Me

"She helped me, she came with me to the publishing meetings."

She added: "My dad is also extremely proud of me. Sadly he couldn't come to any of the meetings but he was there when I did the audiobook."

Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez with their children

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Tonight, Emme described Marc as a "loving father".

"He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person," she said.

Emme also had a lot of praise for her mum. "Well, my mom is just amazing," she said.

