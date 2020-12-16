Khloe Kardashian unveils chic hair transformation in festive new photo The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star often changes her hair

Khloe Kardashian is no stranger to changing her hairstyle, and the Good American designer has unveiled her latest look with fans this week ahead of the festive period.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a stunning picture of herself sporting light brown Rapunzel-inspired hair extensions.

She wrote: "Good morning!! Stay blessed and thankful!" Khloe then went on to credit her glam squad, adding: "Extensions: @priscillavalles. Glam: @ash_kholm @justinemarjan Pullover: @skims."

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian hosts party with her nieces and nephews

In a second photo, Khloe posed in front of her impressive Christmas tree inside her new home in LA, looking stylish in knee-high metallic boots.

Fans were quick to react to the star's new look, with many writing in the comments section of her post. One wrote: "You look so pretty," while another wrote: "This hair looks beautiful on you." A third added: "Khloe you look so stunning."

The reality star loves changing her hair and even has a wardrobe filled with hair pieces and extensions.

Khloe has been getting into the festive spirit after moving into her new home just ahead of Christmas.

The mother-of-one listed her previous house, a mansion in the Calabasas area of California, for $18.5million.

The sought-after 11,000-square-foot house sits on two acres of land and is one of only 16 properties that sits on Malibu Canyon.

It boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gym, outdoor swimming pool, cinema room and even a meditation trail.

Her daughter True also had the most beautiful nursery in the luxurious residence. It was expertly designed with a pretty pink colour scheme and featured the Nursery Works Vetro crib - the same design as the one used by Kim Kardashian for her children.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time of her move, the 36-year-old shared a look at the empty house with fans.

"We are out of here and the new owners get a beautiful blessed home," she said in a video.

Khloe went on: "This home is so special and magical. I have the best memories of this beautiful, beautiful home and I’m so happy to pass it on."

