Khloe Kardashian is a hair chameleon and often changes up her look, but on Tuesday she debuted her chicest look yet. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared photos on Instagram of herself debuting a Parisian-style bob, and credited hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz for working his magic. César went into detail about how he created Khloe's hairstyle, and explained that it was actually a faux micro bob, meaning the star didn't even have to cut her hair. He wrote: "Khloe – meaning blooming. Loved creating this Parisian-inspired micro bob on @khloekardashian for Oscars night. Check out my stories to see how we did this faux micro bob using @unite_hair." Khloe's famous sisters loved her look as much as she did, with Kim Kardashian writing in the comments: "This hair is everything," while Kourtney Kardashian added: "My gorgeous date!"

Last week, Khloe had asked her followers on social media whether they thought she should dye her hair bronde – a mix of blonde and brunette – after she tried out hair extensions in that particular shade. The majority of her fans agreed that she should go for it and change her hair colour, but after arriving at the Oscars with a peroxide blonde bob, the star has had second thoughts. "I love this hair! I think I'm meant to be a blonde. No more bronde," she wrote. Khloe's Oscars look certainly turned heads throughout the evening, and the star had a wonderful time at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's afterparty, which was held at Chateau Marmont in LA. Other famous faces in attendance at the event included Adele, Jessica Alba and Charlize Theron.

The 35-year-old recently showcased another new look at her niece Stormi's second birthday party. Khloe embraced her natural waves for a voluminous 'do, and shared a short video of herself on Instagram, writing: "My natural curl is trying to come out and play." She also tagged her hair stylist, Jen Atkin. The mother-of-one has an entire wardrobe dedicated to her hair extensions, and recently gave fans a glimpse inside the impressive space. Khloe's wardrobe was filled with different hairpieces that were clipped onto hangers and displayed via colour. A photo shared on Instagram showed two rails filled with pink and auburn hairpieces, as well as wig stands to display a selection of different styles. Khloe has been working with The Home Edit to help her organise her house, which is exceptionally organised as a result.

